'Don't Look Back': Author Achut Deng's journey of survival from Sudan to America 

Before she was a teenager, Achut Deng escaped civil war in South Sudan and life in a Kenyan refugee camp: “I remember what my grandmother told me, 'Don't look back. It will slow you down.'” Until recently, she carried that secret history with her. “I chose to give my three boys something that I have never had," she says. Today, On Point: Author Achut Deng's journey of survival from Sudan to America. Guest Achut Deng, author of “Don't Look Back: A Memoir of War, Survival, and My Journey from Sudan to America." (@achut_deng) Book Excerpt From DON’T LOOK BACK, by Achut Deng and Keely Hutton. Not to be reprinted without permission. All rights reserved. Transcript MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Achut Deng was a child living through the Sudanese civil war. She was a teenager when she managed to escape Sudan to a Kenyan refugee camp. She was a young woman when she arrived in the United States as a refugee. And she was a mother still carrying the secret weight of her history when she decided to share her story with her sons. Just imagine that moment. Well, Achut writes about her life in Sudan and in America in her new memoir, Don't Look Back. She co-wrote it with Keely Hutton, and she joins us from Sioux Falls, South Dakota today. Welcome to On Point. ACHUT DENG: Hello. Thank you so much for having me. CHAKRABARTI: First of all, how are you doing today? DENG: I am doing great. A little cold outside. But I'm doing well. CHAKRABARTI: Okay, good. I wonder if I could just start with this question. You know, before you decided to tell your sons about your whole story, about your life, before you came to the United States, did they know any of it at all? DENG: All they knew was that mom grew up in the refugee camp as an orphan, and that was it. And everything else I hide from them. CHAKRABARTI: Tell me why. For those many years before you decided to tell your sons, why did you feel that you couldn't or wouldn't? DENG: For so many reasons. I felt because my past ... it's full of pain. Embarrassment. And also, I know I'm raising three boys. So I didn't want to remind myself and then have to deal with my past. And so for me, I wanted to focus on how to move forward and not be reminded of my past. So for me, I just wanted to focus on what to do, and what to give my sons going forward and not be reminded of my past. That was my focus. CHAKRABARTI: Yeah, I have to tell you, it makes perfect sense to me, right? Because when you're trying to build a new life, one that's so different from the one you led before. And you're trying to build a life for your children as well, it makes total sense to me that, well, to take the title from your book, that you wouldn't want to look back on what you had left behind. So can you tell me about the moment where you decided you were going to tell your children about your life before the United States. DENG: We were at the laundromat. And I told them ... that I had this opportunity, and this is what Mom wants to do. Mom has a very crazy past and I have decided to open up. You motivated me in so many ways and I am so grateful I am here today. Strong because of you. And because of that, I'm tired of running from my past. I can only protect you from the world. And I tell all three of you to be open with me. Tell me anything. No matter how bad it is, I should also be open enough to tell you anything, no matter what.

So I'm here with my past. I wanted to let you know, no matter how bad it is, that here is my past. And what is behind this strong woman? What is behind this strong mother? And so that's how I approach the situation. That's how I told them that this is what I've been through, and this is how I want to tell the world. But before the world, I wanted to let you guys know what is behind this strong mom. CHAKRABARTI: How old were they when you made that decision? DENG: This was three years ago. So they were 13, 12 and 6. CHAKRABARTI: So you told them while you were in the laundromat that you were going to share your life, before you came to the United States? Details of that. DENG: Yes. CHAKRABARTI: Where were you when you actually did start telling them that story. DENG: I was at the laundromat here in Sioux Falls. ... We had already put our clothes in the laundry, in the washer. And we went to grab something to eat. And I sat down with them. It was so nervous. But at the same time, I knew I was ready for a change for myself. And I wanted to have a better relationship with my boys. ... I wanted to protect my children from the world. And that's exactly what, you know, my grandmother did. She told me the night she died. You know, she didn't want me to see the worst in people. I wanted to do the same thing for my boys. I'm protecting them from the world. But I should not be afraid to tell them what I've been through. CHAKRABARTI: So as you're there sitting over a meal with your three sons, what part of your story did you begin with when you told them? DENG: So my middle son ... said, Mom, can you tell us, give us an example of your past? And the first thing that came to mind was that, do you guys know the reason I don't sleep in my bed around 4th of July? And I do not expect my younger one to know. And those two was like, well, we always thought it was because maybe you didn't want to sleep in your bedroom. And I told them. 4th of July, ever since I came to America, and the first 4th of July in 2001. No one told me Independence Day was 4th of July. So what that does to me, it put me back to the war zone every year. So for me, that's the reason why I don't sleep in my bedroom. I come to the living room. Because 4th of July fireworks reminds me of the gunshot from when I left my village. ... They had no idea. And so they go right away, Mom. We don't have to celebrate 4th of July. You don't have to buy fireworks, because I buy fireworks for them every year. And so I told him, no, this is part of your history. You guys are American. You were born here. And my path is not going to take away your history. I'm aware of my past. I'm aware of that little girl. So that is something that you don't have to worry about. But that is my past. And so ... my older son said, okay, mom, whatever you decide. We are going to support you and we will be there every step of the way.

CHAKRABARTI: And how old were you when those gunshots that you described that were raining down on your village happened? How old were you? DENG: This was 1991. I was six years old. CHAKRABARTI: Exactly the same age as your youngest son was when you told them about that? DENG: Yes. So when I was telling them that, and I'm looking at my younger son. It was terrifying. But I knew this was it for me. I am done running from my past. It is time for me to look back. As the title says, don't look back. That title has been a thing for me, have been my motivation for me not to look back. And I'm thankful for that. But again, I wanted to revisit it so I can heal myself. And so my three boys can understand what their mother has been through. And again, so the world can understand what damage have been done to this strong mom. But yet, she's able to pick up herself. And she's still fighting. CHAKRABARTI: So your youngest, did he realize? I mean, did you say that you were six years old when that happened? DENG: Yes. So as we were talking at the laundry about this, and I told him. He did not try to say, you know, I'm six years old, but he was listening. This is what happened to mom. So, you don't like fireworks, mom? That was his first question. Mom, you don't like fireworks. And I told him it's not because I don't like fireworks. They remind me of my past. But I don't hate fireworks. It just reminds me what happened when I was six years old. When I was seven years old. It takes me back to the war zone at that particular moment. But the great thing is, I'm aware of that. So I don't go crazy ... because I'm aware of that. CHAKRABARTI: I'm wondering if you could begin to tell us more of the story that you did tell your sons. Tell us about what happened that forced you as a six-year-old to leave your village in Sudan. DENG: My village in South Sudan was just an awesome village at the time. It was me, my grandmother, my mom at the time of the terrorist attack was not there. She had left to go take care of my father, because my father ... was forced to join the SPLA, join the military. And so it was me, my grandmother and my uncle and my aunt in our compound. And then all of a sudden, one night, we were forced to leave the compound by gunshot. And my understanding that night, I didn't understand. It was just the rubble. And that was it, between one tribe to another. Whether it was politic, whether it was what, I didn't understand it, at the time. All I knew we had a war between South Sudan and the North Sudanese. ... And days later, I lost my grandmother. CHAKRABARTI: Can you tell us what happened? DENG: ... The rebel came through and attacked the village my grandmother, mother and I were in. When they came through, they were speaking Dinka. So my first thought it was that these people coming in for help. But my grandmother said, Wait. So we waited. Next thing I know. The people that was speaking Dinka changed the language to a different language. Next thing I know, my grandmother took ... a bed sheet, and she put that over me. And so she covers my head, my face. And the last thing I heard, her last word was that you are strong. That's the last thing I heard from my grandmother. I didn't hear her heartbeat after that. Then after a while. The rebel left. And that's the last I heard from my grandmother. Again, not knowing. And that's not ever seeing a dead person. ... So that night we were rescued by the SPLA ... and that's when one of the soldiers told me that my grandmother was gone. She was dead. CHAKRABARTI: I have to just say thank you. I know this is hard. And if there ever comes a point achieved where you want to stop telling the story, please do let me know. I will completely understand. Because the pain never really goes away. When losing someone, but especially losing someone you love so dearly like that. DENG: It never goes away and the image never goes away. And that's why it took me this long to revisit. That's why her advice will always stay with me. Don't look back, it will only slow down you now.

CHAKRABARTI: She is the one who told you that. DENG: She is the one, that night of the terrorists. Because my feet swelled up. And the gunshots were very heavy. I was scared. Children were crying. Women were crying. It was just people crying everywhere. And so I keep looking back and she was holding my hand and she said, Don't look back. It will only slow you down. So all the images. Her voice. I tried all these years to remember that. Every time I have the image or have flashback, I remember that. I remember her telling me not to look back. It will slow you down. I remember her telling me how strong I am. So no matter how hard the story is, she left something in me. And I can't let her down. I can't let myself down. ... I can't let my kids down. My past was never my choice. But now going forward is my choice.

