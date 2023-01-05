On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

What to expect from a GOP-controlled House

47:00
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 05, 2023
TwitterfacebookEmail
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) returns to his office following a day of votes for the new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives will continue to try and elect the next Speaker after McCarthy failed to earn more than 218 votes on six ballots over two days, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) returns to his office following a day of votes for the new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives will continue to try and elect the next Speaker after McCarthy failed to earn more than 218 votes on six ballots over two days, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The GOP has taken back the House.

But with a fractious caucus, and an ascendant far-right wing, how will Republicans run the House and what do they want to achieve in the new Congress?

Today, On Point: The GOP, and its plans in the new Congress.

Guests

Sarah Longwell, executive director of the Republican Accountability Project. Publisher of The Bulwark and host of the podcast “The Focus Group.” (@SarahLongwell25)

This program aired on January 5, 2023.

Related:

Stefano Kotsonis Senior Producer, On Point
Stefano Kotsonis is a senior producer for WBUR's On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Loading...
/00:00
Close