Concerns, contradictions and the continued use of the death penalty in the U.S.

States botched one-third of all executions last year.

"They have difficulties getting a vein, they have difficulties finding the drugs, etc.," Elizabeth Bruenig, staff writer at the Atlantic, says.

"And then they have difficulties getting the drugs into the individual. So, I think these botches are pretty common."

Yet, the total number of executions remained low, and 60% of Americans still support capital punishment.

"78% of Americans say that there is a risk of executing innocent people and yet they still support the death penalty," Bruenig says. "So, there is obviously an attachment to it."

But for those who support the death penalty – is it working how it’s intended?

"It doesn’t necessarily punish the worst of the worst it tends to punish the poorest of the poor and the sickest of the sick," Bruenig says. "Even then the state can’t really be trusted to carry it out all that safely and accurately."

Today, On Point: Concerns, contradictions and the continued use of the death penalty in the United States.

Guests

Elizabeth Bruenig, staff writer at the Atlantic. (@ebruenig)

Robert Blecker, professor emeritus at New York Law School. Author of The Death of Punishment: Searching for Justice Among the Worst of the Worst. (@RobertBlecker)

Also Featured

Dee Smith, wife of Kenneth Eugene Smith, whose execution was called off in Alabama.

