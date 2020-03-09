A new series of videos from The Marshall Project takes a look at life inside prison, through the words of prisoners themselves. Guests Patrick Doolittle, His college senior thesis was the basis for "The Zo." The thesis was titled: “The Zo”: Disorientation and Retaliatory Disorientation in American Prisons. Lawrence Bartley, director of "News Inside" for The Marshall Project. (@lawbartley) Doran Larson, professor of literature and creative writing at Hamilton College. He teaches college courses on prison writing, and since November 2006 has taught a creative writing class inside a maximum-security state prison. (@HamiltonCollege) Molly Crabapple, artist and writer. She produced and illustrated the animated videos for "The Zo." (@mollycrabapple) "The Zo" three-part series Interview Highlights On first-person essays Patrick Doolittle found in the American Prison Writing Archive that provided the source material for 'The Zo' Patrick Doolittle: “I just started reading, really. So I read hundreds of them. And what I found was just this incredible uniformity across these essays when it came to actually how these inmate authors were characterizing the experience of being in prison. So, many of them describe that experience the exact same way, which is as being in this kind of prolonged state of total disorientation. That's what stuck out: this idea of a kind of disorientedness, rather than aggression or frustration, anger or even just lack of freedom. "The primary quality they identified was confusion, disorientation, just having no sense of what's true and what isn't. And that's, of course, you know, where the essay and the videos get their name – ‘The Zo’ — short for The Twilight Zone. … This kind of suspended, surreal state, which makes them feel totally helpless. You know, like they have no agency at all. And that's just it, right? When you dig a little deeper, you find that, you know, it's not just the result of their confinement, this disorientation. "It's not just a symptom or a byproduct of it. It's really instilled and imposed deliberately by prison administrators and bureaucracies. Like it is the machine. It's not a bug in the machine. That's what sort of really shocked me. That these administrators have discovered that basically the most helpless subordinate state is the state of uncertainty and confusion. And that there are calculated kind of ways they can impose that state as a means of subordinating inmates and thereby, you know, making them more manageable.”

On what people can learn from watching ‘The Zo’ Patrick Doolittle: “I think a big part of it is that, you know, this disorientation, this kind of adrift unsettled state, the nonsensical ... rules that set it in, that impose it, that instill it, they're a huge part of why our justice system doesn't rehabilitate people who go to prison. You can't rehabilitate inmates who feel this kind of instilled, imposed, deliberately-calculated kind of adrift state, you know, as a means of subordination. They're not open to the lessons of any of the engagement, classes, any of these kinds of things that are offered by the prison. You know, in the name of rehabilitation, which, of course, are really these kind of just Potemkin setups to have the cover of rehabilitation while what's really going on is simply oppression and confinement.” On the importance of ‘The Zo’ Lawrence Bartley: “It gives voice and reality to some of the things that go on inside of a prison that people have been clamoring about for a very long time. I always say that incarcerated people are like an invisible population, even though there's about 2.3 million of them, because largely they believe that no one cares what they have to say. And while incarcerated, they're like the lowest of the lowest of class of a citizen. "And it's very easy for people incarcerated to develop feelings of despair and sometimes even believe it. ... And I went through that myself for many, many years. I was unfortunately incarcerated at the age of 17. And I did 27 years and two months. And even I'd been out for nearly two years, and that [zoom-by] occurs about 5:30 a.m. And at 5:30 a.m., I'm up every day still. It's just it's something ingrained in me that makes sure that I'm up at that time. So it has these long-term, lasting effects. "And I like for not only incarcerated people to know that their stories and their woes are being told. I would like guards to hear this. Prison administrators to hear this. Because there are these little, subtle rules or practices that go on that create this psychological imbalance and it doesn't have to be. There's different countries like Norway that operate their prison systems in a different way, a more progressive way. And all these little nuances that are illustrated in 'The Zo' don't happen.”

