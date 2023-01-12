On Point
On Point
On Point
How fast fashion and social media fuel a high consumption, low quality world

January 12, 2023
Two Municipal Police officers coordinate the queue of people to enter the first physical SHEIN store in Madrid, on 02 June, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Chinese 'online' fashion brand Shein opens its first 'pop up store' in Madrid after the good reception it has had recent similar openings in countries such as France, Mexico and the United States. The store opens its doors today and will be open until June 5, where customers will be able to shop for women's and men's fashion collections. (Photo By Cezaro De Luca/Europa Press via Getty Images)
TikTok is full of influencers posting “fashion hauls,” unpacking huge boxes of cheap polyester clothing.

Clothes from brands like Shein might be ultra-fast, but they’re low quality.

Can consumers recognize a beautifully-crafted garment anymore?

Today, On Point: Clothes have gotten worse. And social media and ever-changing trends aren’t helping.

Guests

Danielle Vermeer, product manager. Veteran thrift store shopper. Runs the secondhand fashion newsletter Goodwill Hunting and co-founder of startup Teleport. (@DLVermeer)

Mandy Lee, freelance fashion writer and trend analyst. She runs the TikTok and Instagram accounts “Old Loser in Brooklyn.” (@oldloserinbrooklyn)

Also Featured

Sydney Green, Gen Z shopper who feels conflicted about buying new clothes.

Claire Donnelly Twitter Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

