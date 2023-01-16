Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts on a decade of taking on the NRA

In 2012, Shannon Watts was a former communications executive turned stay-at-home mom with 5 children.

Then came the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Even though she didn't lose a loved one that day, for her — Sandy Hook was the turning point.

"I remember that day very vividly. And I'm sure like you and like so many other people in this country, I was devastated," she says.

"I was crying. I was glued to my television. I just was in disbelief that 20 children and six educators could be slaughtered in the sanctity of an American elementary school."

At that moment, she knew she had to do something.

"I thought, I'm just going to create a Facebook page that puts forward this idea of women and moms taking on the NRA and taking on the gun lobby," she says. And it was like lightening in a bottle, it went viral immediately."

It became the group Moms Demand Action, now one of the largest anti-gun violence groups in the country.

Today, On Point: Shannon Watts joins us with her story.

Guests

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, an anti-gun violence group. Author of Fight Like a Mother: How a Grassroots Movement Took on the Gun Lobby and Why Women Will Change the World.

(@shannonrwatts)

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from Fight Like a Mother: How a Grassroots Movement Took on the Gun Lobby and Why Women Will Change the World by Shannon Watts. Not to be reprinted without permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.