New guidelines recommend early, aggressive treatment for childhood obesity

Childhood obesity is at epidemic rates.

"We started seeing weights status change dramatically through the ‘90s and then it became very evident by the early 2000s that something very different was going on."

"Every single day that I am in clinic, I'm caring for a child with obesity," Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha says. "I can probably only find a handful of successful stories where we were able to reverse that obesity."

So the American Academy of Pediatrics has issued new guidelines. Things like Family counseling, healthier diets.

"I literally would tell my patients, ‘You need to eat better. Consider things like avocados and kale,'" Dr. Hanna-Attisha says. "And my parents would literally just stare at me, ‘Where am I going to get that? Like, where am I going to afford to buy that?’"

The guidelines go farther. They suggest medicines and even surgery for children at ever younger ages.

Today, On Point: How to treat childhood obesity in America.

Guests

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, pediatrician at Hurley Children's Clinic in Flint. Professor of public health at Michigan State University and founding director of the Pediatric Public Health Initiative. Author What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance and Hope in an American City. (@MonaHannaA)

Dr. Christopher Bolling. One of the lead authors of the American Academy of Pediatrics new guidelines on treating childhood obesity. Volunteer professor of pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati. Community Partner with The Center for Better Health and Nutrition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Also Featured

Santana Lee, mother of 9, an emotional support aide in Milwaukee public schools. She lives in a food desert.

Star Simmons, grandmother of a 13-year-old with obesity in Washington, D.C. She works with children and adults with developmental disabilities.