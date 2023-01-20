Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

American colleges and universities face a big challenge: enrollments are plummeting.

Demographic changes are largely driving that.

“Demographically there are fewer 18-year-olds in the United States than there were, say, 10 years ago," Lee Gardner says. "With the number of projected 18-year-olds who are going to graduate high school and go on to college, that number is even worse.”

The enrollment cliff spells trouble for all higher education institutions – but particularly for small colleges.

“There an immediate impact on revenue, on your biggest revenue source which is the net tuition the students pay," Linda Oubré says. "Things like room and board, that is very high margin, was impacted because LA County said you can’t have people on campus.”

Today, On Point: The future of small colleges — and how they'll survive.

Guests

Linda Oubré, president of Whittier College, a private liberal arts college in Southern California with about 1,300 students. She’s also a professor of business at the college.

Lee Gardner, senior reporter at The Chronicle of Higher Education. (@_lee_g)

Marjorie Hass, president of the Council of Independent Colleges, an association of more than 650 independent, liberal arts colleges and universities.

Also Featured

Martin Van Der Werf, director of editorial and education policy at the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

