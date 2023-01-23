On Point
'The fight of his life': Journalist Chris Whipple's inside look at the Biden White House

January 23, 2023
President Biden waves as he disembarks Air Force One at JFK International Airport in New York City on September 20, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
In a new book, journalist Chis Whipple is bullish on Biden.

"Joe Biden has been underestimated time after time after time in his career and certainly during his presidency," Chris Whipple says.

Among Biden’s priorities? Nothing less than saving American democracy – and offering an antidote to Trump.

But Biden has also had challenges. Mocked as old and addled by the right, he was responsible for a disastrous retreat from Afghanistan.

Today, On Point: Chris Whipple on the Biden presidency.

Guests

Chris Whipple, journalist and documentary filmmaker. Author of a new book about the Biden White House, "The Fight of His Life." (@ccwhip)

Book Excerpt

Excerpted from The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House by Chris Whipple. Copyright © 2023 by Chris Whipple. Excerpted with permission by Scribner, a division of Simon & Schuster, Inc.

Related:

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

More…

Stefano Kotsonis Senior Producer, On Point
Stefano Kotsonis is a senior producer for WBUR's On Point.

More…

