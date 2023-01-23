'The fight of his life': Journalist Chris Whipple's inside look at the Biden White House

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

In a new book, journalist Chis Whipple is bullish on Biden.

"Joe Biden has been underestimated time after time after time in his career and certainly during his presidency," Chris Whipple says.

Among Biden’s priorities? Nothing less than saving American democracy – and offering an antidote to Trump.

But Biden has also had challenges. Mocked as old and addled by the right, he was responsible for a disastrous retreat from Afghanistan.

Today, On Point: Chris Whipple on the Biden presidency.

Guests

Chris Whipple, journalist and documentary filmmaker. Author of a new book about the Biden White House, "The Fight of His Life." (@ccwhip)

Book Excerpt

Excerpted from The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House by Chris Whipple. Copyright © 2023 by Chris Whipple. Excerpted with permission by Scribner, a division of Simon & Schuster, Inc.