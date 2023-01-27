On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

The GOP's ambitions in the House

47:03
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 27, 2023
TwitterfacebookEmail
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens alongside House Republicans during a news conference on the Biden Administration's first year at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens alongside House Republicans during a news conference on the Biden Administration's first year at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

House Republicans have a speaker, they have policy plans, a commitment to America. And some business to get down to.

"[There] are must-pass pieces of legislation. And I don't think anybody has any sense right now how any of those things get done," Scott MacFarlane, CBS News Congressional correspondent, says.

GOP hardliners are pushing for radical change to social security and Medicare.
House leadership has some tough choices to make.

"What is the 118th Congress willing to work hard to find compromises that they can agree upon across party lines? And the answer is we don't know yet," Philip Wallach, senior fellow at AEI, says.

Today, On Point: The GOP’s ambitions in the House.

Guests

Rep. Gary Palmer, Republican representing Alabama’s 6th Congressional district, which includes parts of Birmingham and its suburbs. Chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee. (@USRepGaryPalmer)

Scott MacFarlane, CBS News Congressional correspondent. (@MacFarlaneNews)

Philip Wallach, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. (@PhilipWallach)

This program aired on January 27, 2023.

Related:

Stefano Kotsonis Senior Producer, On Point
Stefano Kotsonis is a senior producer for WBUR's On Point.

More…

Kimberly Atkins Stohr Twitter Guest Host, On Point
Kimberly Atkins is a senior opinion writer and columnist for Boston Globe Opinion. She's also a frequent guest host for On Point. She formerly was a senior news correspondent for WBUR.

More…

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Loading...
/00:00
Close