Do 'elite' police teams like Memphis's SCORPION unit do more harm than good?

The special SCORPION police unit that brutalized Tyre Nichols in Memphis has now been disbanded.

But similar units exist in many cities.

Lawmakers say they're essential for crimefighting. Critics say their elite status and lack of accountability is a recipe for abuse.

"Over and over again, we've seen these units brought down by abuse and scandal and shootings, and yet these civic leaders don't seem to have learned the lesson," Radley Balko says.

Today, On Point: Specialized police units. Do they work?

Guests

Brenda Goss Andrews, president of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). President of the Retired Detroit Police Members Association. She served more than 30 years on the Detroit police force. (@bga1710)

Radley Balko, journalist and author who writes about criminal justice. He writes the Substack newsletter The Watch. (@radleybalko)

Bryanna Fox, professor of criminology at the University of Southern Florida. She consults with police departments around the country and studied Tampa’s Violent Crimes Bureau. Co-editor of Justice Quarterly.

Also Featured

Seth Stoughton, professor of law at the University of South Carolina. Former patrolman on the Tallahassee police force.

Interview Highlights

Brenda, you are president of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Executives. I wonder how this latest incident is going over with your fellow Black law enforcement officers?

Brenda Goss Andrews: "We are all horrified. I've talked to several, and I do represent the national organization, Black Law Enforcement Executives. We have close to 4,000 members and chapters all over the country, comprising federal, state, local, county police officers. And you will not find, I doubt, any police officer that would say that this was acceptable.

"This is not good police work, and this does not represent the majority of police throughout this country. And the majority of police officers are good. They are trustworthy. This behavior is an anomaly. It's unfortunate. We started to bring condolences to the Nichols and Wells family who will be burying their loved one today. And this just should not have happened. It should never happen."

On Detroit's STRESS unit, and specialized police units

Brenda Goss Andrews: "I want to go back a little bit. Specialized units, for lack of a better word, have been around for decades. There were specialized units when I first came out as a police officer, I think that there were even before that. Detroit, if I may, had what we call STRESS. Stop the robberies, enjoy safe streets. And that was probably formulated in the early seventies, maybe late sixties, into the early seventies to do just that. It was a rash of robberies. Community was in a rage with the police department. You know, do something, do something.

"So they had this this unit. And then after a while, they were accused of, you know, being citizens, you know, doing some unlawful things. Well, Coleman Young ... the first African American mayor in Detroit, said that he needed to abolish STRESS. It was no longer doing what it was designed to do. And he also came on at a time when he wanted to diversify the police department with African Americans and females, being that Detroit was probably about 83 to 85% African American, however, the police department did not reflect that.

"So this is when STRESS came about. So he actually disbanded the STRESS unit. But that did not mean that other units came about. Which Detroit, every city or especially every major city and probably others have some type of units that target specific things. Police officers on patrol, they are responding to calls for service. That's all they're doing, just going to that call for service, taking care of that and then going back in service.

"They do not have the opportunity to just go into a community, target some things, whether it's robberies, home invasions, it could be any number of things. And that's how these specialized units come about, usually because of the outcry from the community or outcry from the business community a lot of times. And so, they choose officers to go in and supervisors to go in. Their mission is to investigate or to stop or do something about that. So I would say they are, you know, effective if they stay on point, stay on mission."

