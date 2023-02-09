On Point
How the ultra-rich avoid paying taxes

February 09, 2023
(Valentyn Semenov / EyeEm via Getty Images)
(Valentyn Semenov / EyeEm via Getty Images)

In the 1980s, a lawyer named Richard Covey devised a tax dodge that would save the ultra-rich millions.

In the 1990s, Congress stepped in to make the maneuver even more lucrative.

“The original one was kind of complicated and unwieldy and risky," Zachary Mider says. "There was a chance it wouldn't work. But the new one was like just basically free money.”

Today, On Point: How the ultrarich avoid paying taxes.

Guests

Zachary Mider, reporter for Bloomberg News. (@zachmider)

Bob Lord, senior advisor of tax policy at Patriotic Millionaires, a group of wealthy Americans advocating for more stringent taxes on themselves.

Also Featured

Richard Covey, senior counsel at Carter Ledyard & Milburn. He pioneered the grantor-retained annuity trust (GRAT).

Related Reading

Bloomberg: "Accidental Tax Break Saves Wealthiest Americans $100 Billion" — "'How many times do you have to pay taxes on money?' the casino magnate asks, leaning on a blue cane on the cobblestones of Wall Street on a crisp October morning."

This program aired on February 9, 2023.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Jonathan Chang Twitter Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

