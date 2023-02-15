Trade wars: Examining the Biden administration's China policy

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

A deal with the Netherlands and Japan marks America’s latest effort to curb China’s semiconductor production.

Biden's version of economic populism contains some echoes from the Trump administration and a willingness to engage in trade wars with China.

“Focus on advanced semiconductors in particular, I think the Biden administration is concerned that China will gain a military edge by having access to this technology," Jack Zhang says.

Today, On Point: Trade wars and examining the Biden administration's China policy.

Guests

Jack Zhang, assistant professor of political science at the University of Kansas who studies the political economy of trade and conflict in East Asia.

Jordan Schneider, adjunct fellow, technology and national security program at the Center for a New American Security. China technology analyst at The Rhodium Group. Host of the ChinaTalk podcast and the author of the ChinaTalk newsletter. (@jordanschnyc)