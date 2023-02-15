On Point
Trade wars: Examining the Biden administration's China policy

February 15, 2023
An employee works on the production line of silicon carbide (SiC) wafer at a factory on May 31, 2022 in Dongying, Shandong Province of China. (Photo by Zhou Guangxue/VCG via Getty Images)
A deal with the Netherlands and Japan marks America’s latest effort to curb China’s semiconductor production.

Biden's version of economic populism contains some echoes from the Trump administration and a willingness to engage in trade wars with China.

“Focus on advanced semiconductors in particular, I think the Biden administration is concerned that China will gain a military edge by having access to this technology," Jack Zhang says.

Today, On Point: Trade wars and examining the Biden administration's China policy.

Guests

Jack Zhang, assistant professor of political science at the University of Kansas who studies the political economy of trade and conflict in East Asia.

Jordan Schneider, adjunct fellow, technology and national security program at the Center for a New American Security. China technology analyst at The Rhodium Group. Host of the ChinaTalk podcast and the author of the ChinaTalk newsletter. (@jordanschnyc)

This program aired on February 15, 2023. Audio will be available soon.

