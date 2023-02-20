'For as long as it takes': Can the west keep its promise to Ukraine?

As the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears, both sides are hoping for a decisive victory — but readying for a longer, grinding war.

"How long that war will be will precisely depend on the speed of the Western aid," Nataliya Bugayova, Russia fellow at the Institute for the Study of War, says.

"The best way to shorten the lines of this war is to actually give Ukraine the capability to liberate the territories faster."

Western leaders have vowed to continue supporting Ukraine. But in NATO capitals there’s growing concern about the burdens of a long war.

"Ukrainians are suffering, Russians are suffering, and people globally are suffering as food and energy prices rise," Miranda Priebe, director of the Center for Analysis of U.S. Grand Strategy at the RAND Corporation, says.

"The United States and its allies in Ukraine and Russia are all coming to a point where we're really going to have to reflect on hard choices that we need to make."

Today, On Point: Hard choices ahead on Ukraine.

Guests

Miranda Priebe, director of the Center for Analysis of U.S. Grand Strategy at the RAND Corporation. Co-author of the paper Avoiding a Long War. (@MirandaPriebe)

Nataliya Bugayova, Russia fellow at the Institute for the Study of War. (@nataliabugayova)

Also Featured

Alexandra Prokopenko, former officer at the Central Bank of Russia. (@amenka)