On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

Daily life in Ukraine after a year of war

February 21, 2023
TwitterfacebookEmail
A Ukrainian serviceman helps evacuees gathered under a destroyed bridge, as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022. - Ukraine dismissed Moscow's offer to set up humanitarian corridors from several bombarded cities on March 7, 2022, after it emerged some routes would lead refugees into Russia or Belarus. The Russian proposal of safe passage from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy had come after terrified Ukrainian civilians came under fire in previous ceasefire attempts. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)
A Ukrainian serviceman helps evacuees gathered under a destroyed bridge, as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022. - Ukraine dismissed Moscow's offer to set up humanitarian corridors from several bombarded cities on March 7, 2022, after it emerged some routes would lead refugees into Russia or Belarus. The Russian proposal of safe passage from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy had come after terrified Ukrainian civilians came under fire in previous ceasefire attempts. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Life in Ukraine over the past 12 months has been anything but normal.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago this week – nearly 8,000 civilians have been killed, 11,000 injured and millions displaced.

Power outages are also common and can last for hours, and even days. All the while — rockets are being shot down in the air.

"We have not to survive the war. We have to live through the war," Ivan Gomza, professor of political science at the Kyiv School of Economics, says.

Today, On Point: We hear from Ukrainians about their year of living through war.

Guests

Ivan Gomza, we spoke with Ivan last May after he had just returned to Kyiv after being internally displaced in Lviv with his wife and young daughter. Professor of political science at the Kyiv School of Economics.

Olga Buzunova, co-founder of the Ukraine Witness Project.

James Elder, UNICEF representative in Ukraine. (@1james_elder)

Also Featured

Julia Tymoshenko and Serhiy Tymoshenko, the Ukrainian village Zavorychi, where Julia grew up and where her father still lives, was occupied by Russian soldiers back in March 2022. (@YuliaTymosha)

This program aired on February 21, 2023. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

Paige Sutherland Twitter Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

More…

Kimberly Atkins Stohr Twitter Guest Host, On Point
Kimberly Atkins is a senior opinion writer and columnist for Boston Globe Opinion. She's also a frequent guest host for On Point. She formerly was a senior news correspondent for WBUR.

More…

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Loading...
/00:00
Close