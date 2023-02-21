Daily life in Ukraine after a year of war

Life in Ukraine over the past 12 months has been anything but normal.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago this week – nearly 8,000 civilians have been killed, 11,000 injured and millions displaced.

Power outages are also common and can last for hours, and even days. All the while — rockets are being shot down in the air.

"We have not to survive the war. We have to live through the war," Ivan Gomza, professor of political science at the Kyiv School of Economics, says.

Today, On Point: We hear from Ukrainians about their year of living through war.

Guests

Ivan Gomza, we spoke with Ivan last May after he had just returned to Kyiv after being internally displaced in Lviv with his wife and young daughter. Professor of political science at the Kyiv School of Economics.

Olga Buzunova, co-founder of the Ukraine Witness Project.

James Elder, UNICEF representative in Ukraine. (@1james_elder)

Also Featured

Julia Tymoshenko and Serhiy Tymoshenko, the Ukrainian village Zavorychi, where Julia grew up and where her father still lives, was occupied by Russian soldiers back in March 2022. (@YuliaTymosha)