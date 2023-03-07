Daniel Hatcher used to work as an attorney for Maryland Legal Aid. He says he's seen American courts turn into a system that's more interested in profits than justice.

"California is pursuing billions in fines and fees, and Alabama, multiple prosecutors' offices in Alabama generate 70% of their total funding solely by the pursuit of these court ordered fines and fees against the poor," Daniel Hatcher says.

Hatcher says that when profit becomes the point, families become targets of the very justice system that is meant to protect everyone.

"You can have the same family that is pursued by a court contract to generate revenue and then another branch of the court and the police and the probation departments, prosecutors are all pursuing fines and fees against that family," Hatcher adds.

Today, On Point: Courts, profit and the monetization of America's justice system.

Daniel Hatcher, professor of law in the University of Baltimore’s Civil Advocacy Clinic. Author of Injustice, Inc.: How America's Justice System Commodifies Children and the Poor. (@PovertyLawProf)

Jack Frech, former director of the Athens County Department of Job & Family Services from 1981 to 2015. He now works on poverty issues with the political science department at Ohio University.

Kari Bloom, administrative judge in the Hamilton County (Cincinnati) Juvenile Court in Ohio.

The Appeal: "Injustice, Inc.: How America’s Justice System Commodifies Children and the Poor" — "Juvenile courts in multiple states are entering into contracts to generate revenue when removing children from their homes or by pulling children into the juvenile justice system under constant threat of removal."