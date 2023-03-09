Journalist Hannah Barnes on the inside story of the collapse of Tavistock’s gender identity clinic

The United Kingdom’s only dedicated gender identity clinic opened nearly 35 years ago.

In recent years, those inside the clinic began to raise concerns.

After a scathing independent review, the National Health Service decided to close the clinic.

Today, On Point: Journalist Hannah Barnes tells us what happened.

Guests

Hannah Barnes, investigations producer at BBC Newsnight. Author of Time to Think: The Inside Story of the Collapse of the Tavistock's Gender Service for Children. (@hannahsbee)

Also Featured

Dr. Anna Hutchinson, clinical psychologist based in London who was part of the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) senior team from 2013 to 2017.

Dr. Marci Bowers, OB/GYN who specializes in gender affirming surgical care. President of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH)

Jamie Reed, former case manager at The Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Read: Jamie Reed's affidavit to Missouri's attorney general. Her allegations have been denied by some families whose youth received care at the St. Louis transgender center.

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from Time To Think by Hannah Barnes. All rights reserved. Not to be republished without permission.

"There are more than 7,500 children and young people with gender incongruence or gender-related distress waiting for help from the NHS."