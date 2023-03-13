Why losing parasites could have devastating effects on our ecosystem

Parasites. Cause of terrible diseases. Big on the yuck-factor. It's easy to think of them as doing no good.

"The public perception ... when you use the word 'parasite' is that it’s bad," says Nico Smit.

But when it comes to parasites, gross is good.

They're one of the most common organisms on earth and they're critical to sustaining a healthy ecosystem.

And now, those ecosystems are even more fragile because parasites themselves are reducing in number.

"Parasite loss is probably the biggest biodiversity crisis we’re facing," says Chelsea Wood.

" ... I fail to understand why something that's slimy or gross is less valuable as a species than something that's adorable and endearing."

Today, On Point: Saving the parasites.

Chelsea Wood, parasite ecologist. Associate professor in the School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences at the University of Washington. (@DrChelseaLWood)

Nico Smit, professor of ecology at North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa. (@NicoJSmit1)

Dr. Frank Richards, physician, epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist who focuses on parasitic diseases. Senior advisor at The Carter Center.

Peter Nejsum, professor in the Department of Clinical Medicine at Aarhus University in Denmark. (@PNejsum)

The famous tongue replacement isopod, Ceratothoa famosa, in the mouth of a Cape seabream.