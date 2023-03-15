On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

First person: Why clownfish need darkness

05:31
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 15, 2023
TwitterfacebookEmail
A diver checks the coral reefs of the Society Islands in French Polynesia. on May 9, 2019 in Moorea, French Polynesia. (Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images).
A diver checks the coral reefs of the Society Islands in French Polynesia. on May 9, 2019 in Moorea, French Polynesia. (Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images).

Listen to our hour In defense of darkness.

Emily Fobert is a research fellow at the University of Melbourne in Australia. In the lab, Emily studies how light pollution affects marine life.

First Person

Claire Donnelly Twitter Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Loading...
/00:00
Close