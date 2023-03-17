'Battle for your brain': What the rise of brain-computer interface technology means for you

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Computer brain interfaces used to be the stuff of science fiction.

Now, headphones and earbuds with sensors that can read your brain waves – and sell your data – are hitting the market.

"Nobody should walk into this blindly thinking that this is just another fun tool," Nita Farahany says.

"This is the most sensitive organ we have. Opening that up to the rest of the world profoundly changes what it means to be human and how we relate to one another."

But that brainwave information can also be used by corporations and governments.

"China has very clearly said that they believe that the sixth domain of warfare is the human brain," Farahany adds.

"They are investing tremendous dollars into developing brain computer interface, but also figuring out ways to disable brains or to spy on brains."

Today, On Point: Big business, big government and your brain.

Guest

Nita Farahany, professor of law and philosophy at Duke University. Her new book is titled The Battle for Your Brain: Defending the Right to Think Freely in the Age of Neurotechnology. (@NitaFarahany)

Margaret Kosal, teaches international affairs at the Georgia Institute of Technology, currently on leave to the Savannah River National Laboratory. (@mekosal)

Also Featured

Tan Le, CEO of EMOTIV, which manufactures wearable neural sensing devices. (@TanTTLe)

Book Excerpt

From The Battle for Your Brain: Defending the Right to Think Freely in the Age of Neurotechnology by Nita A. Farahany. Copyright © 2023 by the author and reprinted by permission of St. Martin’s Publishing Group.