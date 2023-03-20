Silicon Valley Bank's collapse: What happens when midsized banks get too big to fail

In a matter of days, America faced two of the three largest bank failures in its history. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank held combined assets of nearly $320 billion.

In the eyes of the law, neither was big enough to be considered a “systemically important financial institution.”

“In any other country in the world, they would be financial juggernauts," Peter Conti-Brown says.

President Joe Biden says more banks are due for stricter regulatory scrutiny.

“I’m going to ask Congress and the banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks to make it less likely that this kind of bank failure will happen again and to protect American jobs and small businesses," President Joe Biden says.

Today, On Point: What happens when so-called mid-sized banks get too big to fail?

Guests

Peter Conti-Brown, associate professor of financial regulation at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Co-director of the Wharton Initiative on Financial Policy and Regulation. (@PeterContiBrown)

Saule Omarova, professor of law at Cornell University who specializes in regulation of financial institutions and banking law. Former special advisor for regulatory policy at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. (@STOmarova)