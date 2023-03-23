Sociologist Matthew Desmond on why poverty persists in America 

Why does America – the richest country in the world – have so much poverty?

Matthew Desmond says its because so many of us benefit from it.

“If you really look at the full nature of the welfare state, you learn just how utterly lopsided it is and how we've chosen this subsidization of affluence over the alleviation of poverty.”

Desmond’s new book “Poverty, By America” is aimed, not at the poor, but at the rest of America, urging us all to become 'poverty abolitionists.'

"Empowering the poor and expanding their choice is a fundamental requirement for ending poverty in America.”

Today, On Point: Matthew Desmond on why America has so much poverty and how we can choose to end it.

Guests

Matthew Desmond, principal investigator, Eviction Lab. Maurice P. During professor of sociology at Princeton University. Author of many books, including the new book released this week called “Poverty, by America." (@just_shelter)

