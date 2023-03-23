On Point
Sociologist Matthew Desmond on why poverty persists in America 

March 23, 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: People wait in line to receive food at a food bank on April 28, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Food banks around the nation have witnessed a surge in clients as millions of Americans have either lost jobs or seen a decline in income due to the continued closure of businesses and economic life because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: People wait in line to receive food at a food bank on April 28, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Food banks around the nation have witnessed a surge in clients as millions of Americans have either lost jobs or seen a decline in income due to the continued closure of businesses and economic life because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Why does America – the richest country in the world – have so much poverty?

Matthew Desmond says its because so many of us benefit from it.

“If you really look at the full nature of the welfare state, you learn just how utterly lopsided it is and how we've chosen this subsidization of affluence over the alleviation of poverty.”

Desmond’s new book “Poverty, By America” is aimed, not at the poor, but at the rest of America, urging us all to become 'poverty abolitionists.'

"Empowering the poor and expanding their choice is a fundamental requirement for ending poverty in America.”

Today, On Point: Matthew Desmond on why America has so much poverty and how we can choose to end it.

Guests

Matthew Desmond, principal investigator, Eviction Lab. Maurice P. During professor of sociology at Princeton University. Author of many books, including the new book released this week called “Poverty, by America." (@just_shelter)

Book Excerpt

From the book POVERTY, BY AMERICA by Matthew Desmond. Copyright © 2023 by Matthew Desmond. Published by Crown, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved.

This program aired on March 23, 2023.

podcastWBUR App National

