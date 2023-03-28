Is democracy threatened when lawmakers support insurrectionists?

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Sitting members of Congress are aiding January 6th defendants — some are even visiting them in jail.

"January 6th defendants are being treated unfairly by our federal government and yet they are willing to stand and say the national anthem every night at 9 o’clock," Marjorie Taylor Greene says.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene calls the cells where the defendants are incarcerated the "patriot's wing."

On Jan. 6th, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy begged Donald Trump to call off the rioters. But this year, McCarthy gave Fox News unfettered access to Capitol footage.

"Our producers were given use of capitol computers with advanced mapping software - that made it easy to find what we were looking for."

What they were looking for is a narrative to show millions of Fox viewers. Footage that makes the insurrection look more like a peaceful protest.

Today, On Point: Why are members of Congress throwing their support behind the people who tried to tear Congress down?

Guests

Tim Heaphy, former U.S. Attorney who served as Chief Investigative Counsel for the House January 6th Committee. (@HeaphyTimothy)

Ryan Reilly, justice reporter for NBC News. He covers January 6th and its aftermath. His forthcoming book is called “Sedition Hunters: How January 6th Broke the Justice System.” (@ryanjreilly)

Noah Bookbinder, president for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). He’s also a former federal corruption prosecutor. (@NoahBookbinder)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. Author of the Age of Betrayal: The Triumph of Money in America and editor of Colossus: How the Corporation Changed America. (@JackBeattyNPR)

