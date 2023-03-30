The American invasion of Iraq through an Iraqi's eyes

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

On March 20th, 2003, the U.S. launched its invasion of Iraq. While Americans watched the war on TV, Ghaith Abdul-Ahad lived it.

"I was one of the people early on," journalist Ghaith Abdul-Ahad says. "I was like, ‘Why are the American soldiers pointing their guns at the people? I mean, why would they do that?’"

He was on the receiving end on America's invasion, occupation, and intervention in Iraq. One that lead to civil war, and ISIS.

"After the American invasion, the unthinkable became reality. The people saying, ‘Oh, Saddam was not bad after all.’"

Congress is now finally, and quietly, ending its authorization of the Iraq War. Americans may wish to forget it. Ghaith Abdul-Ahad says Iraqis cannot.

"I was thrust in the middle of this huge, big war. The Americans were down in my streets. And I lived through the civil wars in Iraq. And 20 years later, I had to write the Iraqi narrative of the war."

Today, On Point: 20 years of the U.S. war in Iraq through Iraqi eyes.

Guests

Ghaith Abdul-Ahad, journalist and author. Staff writer for The Guardian. His new book is called A Stranger in Your Own City: Travels in the Middle East’s Long War. (@GhaithAbdulahad)

Transcript

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: The United States Senate quietly voted to sweep two decades of policy off the stage yesterday. 20 years after the United States invaded Iraq, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it's time to repeal the Authorization for the Use of Military Force that launched the war.

CHUCK SCHUMER: The Iraq war has long been over. These authorizations for the use of force against Iraq are no longer necessary for our security. Make no mistake, this vote repealing the Iraq war powers is one for the history books. The American people, as we know, are tired of endless wars in the Middle East.

CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I'm Meghna Chakrabarti. The American people are tired of endless war in the Middle East. Imagine then, how the people of the Middle East might feel. Specifically, the Iraqi people. More than a quarter million Iraqi civilians have been killed by direct violence since the invasion. That number is likely an undercount.

Given the impossibility of recording an accurate death toll due to the invasion itself, sectarian violence, insurgency and civil war that have ravaged Iraq in the past two decades. In fact, it was 20 years ago this month, March 20th, 2003, that the United States unleashed Operation Iraqi Freedom with the so-called shock and awe bombing of Baghdad.

The attack came in waves, cruise missiles, followed by F-117 stealth bombers. ... Television screens in the United States, safely filtered through the comforting distance, entertaining production values and sanitized Pentagon approved footage. But let's change our POV for a moment, shall we? Let's pick up the camera and swing it over to a building in Baghdad, to a residence, to a room where an Iraqi man is on the receiving end of the American bombing campaign.

What do his eyes see on that night and on the thousands of nights since? What have the past 20 years of war in Iraq looked like through Iraqi eyes? Ghaith Abdul-Ahad was deep into the night when the bombs started landing in Baghdad, and he was there. And Ghaith, what did you see on that night?

GHAITH ABDUL-AHAD: Well, that's when the bombing started falling. And my skin is now really crawling when I heard the bombing sounds because it really brought me to that night, I decided to make my bed on the floor away from the window, and I woke up. I think it was one or two. I don't remember the time, probably, but the house was shaking. And the first thought that comes to your mind because we Iraqis have seen the bombing. My first bombing happened when I was five during the Iran-Iraq war, 1991. And the first thought is, here we go again. This is yet another war. The city will be bombed again to oblivion.

CHAKRABARTI: Ghaith is an award-winning journalist, and he's just published a new book titled A Stranger in Your Own City Travels in the Middle East's Long War. And we have an excerpt of it at On Point Radio. And I have to say, the book is spectacular, and I feel like it's an absolutely necessary addition to the world's understanding, but particularly America's understanding of the past 20 years of American decision making in Iraq.

So tell me a little bit more about when you first found out that first night, those first set of bombing campaigns that the United States launched on Baghdad was called, you know, by Donald Rumsfeld and others as the shock and awe campaign. What did that language say to you?

ABDUL-AHAD: It says to me how little regards you have to the people that you're shocking. And I mean, it was in the regime. ... Maybe it wasn't the security forces or the soldiers. It was also the civilians. I mean, I was a young man. But imagine the families, the children, people who the fathers and mothers who had to worry about their children and what do they feel? And the screams and the cries. I would wake up every morning and cycle through the city and sometimes take pictures stupidly just to document from an architectural point of view the destruction that was taking place in the city.

But it was a city that I don't know how to describe it. Empty streets, smoke rising. The few people who dare to go out to buy bread to do some shopping. It was and again, I would like to emphasize this is a city that was being bombed for the second or third, sometimes fourth time by the Americans. Because remember, in the 1998, we were bombed again. So that feeling of a repetitive destruction of your own city right in front of your eyes.

CHAKRABARTI: So can you tell us a little bit more about that? Because you're absolutely right. I mean, as you just said, you've lived almost your entire life in an Iraq that has been besieged by some kind of war or conflict or sanctions and, you know, kind of an economic war. What was Baghdad like? Tell me more about what Baghdad was like in those days right before the U.S. invasion began.

ABDUL-AHAD: So right before the invasion, we have to remember that Baghdad was a was a broken city. Baghdad was coming out of 13 years of sanctions. I mean, the sanctions still going on. And the sanctions that followed the 1990 war really broke the Iraqi society, really turned a middle-class society secular, somehow into a broken, corrupt society. When the teacher's salary was $2, corruption became a way of life. So the poverty that that increased phenomenally in Iraq, children's, you know, dying in hospitals, schools. I mean, I remember in architecture school, we were scavenging for papers.

So it turned us into a nation of hustlers. And 13 years later, we're told that here is the war happening again. I would argue that no Iraqi wanted Saddam. I mean, we were all happy to see the back of Saddam, but did we really want war? I mean, did anyone come to us and say, hey, Iraqis, do you really want to be bombed again to get rid of Saddam? So it was anxiety, it was fear, but most of it was what's next? I mean, this is a regime that's been planting, planning for this day for 30 years, for more than three decades.

And how will the regime survive? How will we see street fighting? I mean, that was one of my main anxieties is to see tanks rolling in the streets and people resisting them and fighting against them. And of course, that didn't happen in the initial war for I never thought that the regime would collapse in two or three weeks. But that street fighting the turning our cities into urban warfare that came later as a consequence of the war, Of course.

CHAKRABARTI: You know, you just tucked in a little mention of architecture school. And I have to say your background as an architect led you to include some very beautiful and very haunting illustrations that you did there in the book of cities around Iraq that you've visited, of people that you've met over the past 20 years. I mean, they're quite moving. Can you just quickly tell me you why you felt it was important to include these visual representations of the Iraq that you knew over the past 20 years in the book?

ABDUL-AHAD: So I am the ultimate accidental journalist. I mean, I was in my house, I was an architect in my house. And then suddenly you see American tanks down in the streets over these amphibious armored vehicles and Marines and you're suddenly sucked into a new story into one of the biggest news stories in the world that continues to unravel. I stood, I watched the statue falling. I went, next days of Saddam's palace. I became a journalist after the war. Part of me that was an architect that I left that passed on the 9th of April 2003. That point still kind of with me.

And I always doodle in my notebooks and I always, you know, it's a great way to twist deadlines. So that kind of sketching I thought would illustrate much better than pictures the events of the last 20 years. I mean, in a way, pictures capture a single moment. I thought a sketch would kind of give it more depth in a way.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, we're going to get to the toppling of the Saddam statue in a few minutes. But I wanted to ask you, you also in the book describe in quite a bit of detail the room you were in when the U.S. invasion began. You describe it as the red room and all of the supplies that you were stockpiling along, just like other Iraqis were in preparation for. Who knows what was going to happen. Can you just tell us a little bit about, like literally your physical environment in those early days?

ABDUL-AHAD: I mean, Iraq is a very good at stockpiling the moment. We see some things happening. We know exactly what to do, and that's get rice, beans, some olive oil and whatever to an account. So weeks before the invasion, when it became clear that the Americans were actually going to bomb, that the whole charade of weapons of mass destruction inspectors for weapons of mass destruction was not going to work. You start stockpiling, you buy some curiosity to buy all these things and you prepare yourself.

Because again, 1991 was a perfect example of, What will happen when the whole infrastructure is destroyed? Electricity, water. So why both wars are about these things? I was living in a tiny little room because I, you know, could not afford anything bigger. And you sit there and you wait. You wait for what's happening.

I mean, I have to say, before the war, during the sanctions, I was watching my life slipping away from me. I could see life under the sanctions. I wanted to leave the country. I couldn't leave the country. And it's just a life of boredom listening to this great dictator thinking he's great. He's leading his people to death by ... basically war after war, sanctions. And yeah, so that was the life.

Book Excerpt

Excerpted from A STRANGER IN YOUR OWN CITY by Ghaith Abdul-Ahad. Copyright © 2023 by Ghaith Abdul-Ahad. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.