As the 2024 elections approach, many Republicans feel emboldened, but others are nervous.

"Republicans are ... seeing losses in places where they should have had a fighting chance at winning," Boston Globe reporter Jess Bidgood says.

The challenge facing Republicans? The battle over abortion.

Even anti-abortion conservatives like Ramesh Ponnuru say the Republican push to limit abortion access could backfire.

"Republicans and pro-lifers would be well advised to remember Lincoln's comment that in this country, public sentiment is everything," Ponnuru says.

"With it, nothing can fail. Against it, nothing can succeed."

Today, On Point: The GOP and the abortion trap.

Guests

Jess Bidgood, senior national political reporter for the Boston Globe.

Ramesh Ponnuru, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Editor of the National Review and a columnist for the Washington Post. (@RameshPonnuru)

Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire.

Eleanor Klibanoff, women’s health reporter for the Texas Tribune.

Related Reading

Texas Tribune: "U.S. Supreme Court temporarily restores access to abortion pill" — "U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has issued a five-day hold on restricting approval of the abortion drug mifepristone, following a federal court ruling in Amarillo a week ago that was to go into effect Friday at midnight.