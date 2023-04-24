How insecurity contributes to disenchantment with democracy

People all over the world feel economically and culturally insecure.

Indian economist Pranab Bardhan says liberal leaders aren’t paying enough attention to that, and that’s led to a growing disenchantment with democracy.

Today, On Point: How economic and cultural insecurity contributes to disenchantment with democracy.

Guest

Pranab Bardhan, distinguished professor emeritus of economics at the University of California, Berkeley. Author of 17 books, including A World of Insecurity: Democratic Disenchantment in Rich and Poor Countries.

Book Excerpt

