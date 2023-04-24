On Point
On Point
On Point
How insecurity contributes to disenchantment with democracy

April 24, 2023
The word &quot;capitalism&quot; was one of Merriam-Webster's most looked-up words of 2012. (Richard Drew/AP)
People all over the world feel economically and culturally insecure.

Indian economist Pranab Bardhan says liberal leaders aren’t paying enough attention to that, and that’s led to a growing disenchantment with democracy.

Today, On Point: How economic and cultural insecurity contributes to disenchantment with democracy.

Guest

Pranab Bardhan, distinguished professor emeritus of economics at the University of California, Berkeley. Author of 17 books, including A World of Insecurity: Democratic Disenchantment in Rich and Poor Countries.

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from A World of Insecurity by Pranab Bardhan. Not to be republished without permission. All rights reserved.

This program aired on April 24, 2023.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Claire Donnelly Twitter Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

