The power of populism: Populism in the world's largest democracy

April 11, 2023
Populism is on the rise across the globe, from Turkey to Hungary to Brazil.

And in the world's largest democracy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a sweeping, economic modernization plan for all Indians.

But he's also cracked down on the nation's civil society.

The nation's massive Muslim minority also fears Modi's ties to India's Hindu nationalism movement.

“You cannot be a liberal democracy without minority protection," Ashutosh Varshney says.

Today, On Point: India takes center stage in episode two of our special series “The Power of Populism.”

Guests

Pranab Bardhan, distinguished professor emeritus of economics at the University of California, Berkeley.

Ashutosh Varshney, director of the Saxena Center for Contemporary South Asia. (@ProfVarshney)

Also Featured

Arvind Panagariya, professor of Indian political economy at Columbia University. (@APanagariya)

Raksha Kumar, freelance journalist focusing on press freedom and human rights in southeast Asia. (@Raksha_Kumar)

This program aired on April 11, 2023.

podcastWBUR App National

Dorey Scheimer Twitter Senior Editor, On Point
Dorey Scheimer is a senior editor at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

