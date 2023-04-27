Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Should there be a mandatory retirement age for elected officials?

Almost 75% of Americans say yes. This isn't an impossible dream. Age caps are common in one branch of government: they already exist in the judiciaries in more than 30 states.

“In a society where there is reasonably rapid change in underlying facts and social arrangements, the age limits are a piece in the toolkit needed to keep the courts up to date," Mark Tushnet says.

Today, On Point: Do mandatory retirement ages work in state courts? And if they do, why not in other branches, too?

Guests

Mark Tushnet, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School.

Bentley MacLeod, professor of economics and public affairs at Princeton University. Co-author of a study titled “Mandatory Retirement for Judges Improved the Performance of U.S. State Supreme Courts."

Also Featured

Hon. Marilyn Kelly, former chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court.

Hon. Shira Scheindlin, former judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.