Why Americans are leaving big cities behind

May 03, 2023
The lot at 7 Half Moon Street in Roxbury will be the site of two new dwellings in the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative's plan. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
The lot at 7 Half Moon Street in Roxbury will be the site of new dwellings in the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative's plan. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Americans are moving out of big cities.

This is a reversal of fortunes for America's cities, which were experiencing a couple of decades of population growth.

But recently, cost, quality of life and the pandemic are making more Americans than ever reconsider city life.

Today, On Point: Where do you want to live, now?

Guests

Peter Nelson, professor of geography at Middlebury College.

Ben Winchester, rural sociologist with the University of Minnesota Extension Department of Community Development.

Heady Coleman, host of the “GuthrieAmerica” podcast.

This program aired on May 3, 2023.

