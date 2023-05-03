Why Americans are leaving big cities behind

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Americans are moving out of big cities.

This is a reversal of fortunes for America's cities, which were experiencing a couple of decades of population growth.

But recently, cost, quality of life and the pandemic are making more Americans than ever reconsider city life.

Today, On Point: Where do you want to live, now?

Guests

Peter Nelson, professor of geography at Middlebury College.

Ben Winchester, rural sociologist with the University of Minnesota Extension Department of Community Development.

Heady Coleman, host of the “GuthrieAmerica” podcast.