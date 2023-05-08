'It goes so fast': NPR's Mary Louise Kelly on her life as journalist and mother

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly has reported from around the world. From war zones to Washington.

In her new book, she looks back on the choices she made as a reporter and a mother.

Today, On Point: A conversation with Mary Louise Kelly.

Guest

Mary Louise Kelly, All Things Considered co-host. Author of the new memoir 'It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs.'