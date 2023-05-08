On Point
On Point
On Point
'It goes so fast': NPR's Mary Louise Kelly on her life as journalist and mother

May 08, 2023
WASHINGTON,DC-MARCH 12: Mary Louise Kelly author of the book &quot;It. Goes. So. Fast.:The Year Of No Do-Overs&quot;, about motherhood work/parenting balance, photographed in her home in Washington, DC on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON,DC-MARCH 12: Mary Louise Kelly author of the book "It. Goes. So. Fast.:The Year Of No Do-Overs", about motherhood work/parenting balance, photographed in her home in Washington, DC on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly has reported from around the world. From war zones to Washington.

In her new book, she looks back on the choices she made as a reporter and a mother.

Today, On Point: A conversation with Mary Louise Kelly.

Guest

Mary Louise Kelly, All Things Considered co-host. Author of the new memoir 'It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs.'

This program aired on May 8, 2023. Audio will be available soon.

podcast

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

