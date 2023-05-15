Story continues below Subscribe to the podcast

Nina Jankowicz is an expert on disinformation. So the federal government hired her.

"Last year, when I was appointed to lead a body within the Department of Homeland Security to counter disinformation, disinformation and hate speech came for ... me and my family," Jankowicz says. "And for the past year, we've been dealing with threats, harassment and worse."

First, the onslaught came from Fox News. Then, her social media feeds were flooded with death threats.

Today, On Point: What happened to Nina Jankowicz when Fox News came for her.

Nina Jankowicz, vice president at the UK-based Centre for Information Resilience. Former head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board. Former fellow at the Science and Technology Innovation Program at the Wilson Center. Author of How to Be a Woman Online: Surviving Abuse and Harassment, and How to Fight Back.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: A little over a year ago, the United States Department of Homeland Security created an advisory board to offer guidance on how to counter disinformation threats to national security. It was called the Disinformation Governance Board.

And from the moment the board was made public, Fox News and members of Congress who make regular appearances on Fox absolutely hated it.

TUCKER CARLSON [Tape]: This year, the Biden administration plans to launch a disinformation board. Now we're learning a lot more about what they plan to do, in fact, have done to censor the speech of American citizens.

REP. MIKE JOHNSON: It's something that sounds surreal. We can't believe that it would have come to this. It's effectively a ministry of truth. It's dystopian in its design.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY: They've been pressuring private companies and really colluding with them to censor domestic speech, to censor American citizens, political speech on everything from COVID, to mask mandates, to CRT, to the war in Ukraine, all of it.

SEAN HANNITY: Nina Jankowicz was one of the biggest perpetrators and purveyors of disinformation in the entire country.

CHAKRABARTI: Nina Jankowicz. She's one of the nation's leading experts on how disinformation corrodes democracies. She's advised the Ukrainian government managed democracy assistance programs at the National Democratic Institute and is author of How to Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News and the Future of Conflict. As such, DHS look to her to lead its new Disinformation Advisory Board. And that made Nina Jankowicz Fox News's direct target. Again and again and again.

FOX NEWS MONTAGE [Tape]: This chick is so absurd.

The government's campaign against disinformation is being led by someone who seems to be a cross between Madame Mao and Bette Midler.

It really feels so unhinged to me. I'm troubled they couldn't find someone else for the job. She doesn't look like a serious person.

A lunatic that somehow the Biden administration plucked out of somewhere. That is just sort of absurd.

... Whatever her name was. Mary Poppins. Exactly. She was going to come in and be like the czar of misinformation.

She looks like she's auditioning for a reality show called America's Got Issues.

What a fart party. These TikTok videos are embarrassing, to say the least. It's barf worthy. She's supposed to head a government agency. I'm embarrassed for her.

CHAKRABARTI: The constant personal attacks by Fox News oozed into social media, and then the attacks on her family started. Doxxing, death threats. Just three weeks after her appointment, the Biden administration put a pause on the DHS disinformation board. The toxicity was too much. Jankowicz resigned. Fox News gloated.

You know the disinformation czar. She got booted this week. Yeah, well, now she's running around town complaining. She says that she's been killed by disinformation and that she's now under all sorts of threats.

She was the chief of spreading disinformation and misinformation, outright lies. And now she's the victim. She can dish it, but she can't take it. She got a couple of mean tweets.

CHAKRABARTI: Nina Jankowicz represents a unique case study in how disinformation spreads like political poison. She's not only the disinformation expert who got attacked by a disinformation campaign. Her story shows clearly how those campaigns can directly impact policies and how a government operates.

But could Nina Jankowicz also be an example of how to tame the disinfo beast? Because like Dominion Voting Systems, the company which brought a massive defamation lawsuit against Fox News. Nina Jankowicz is also now suing Fox. And she joins us today. Nina, welcome back to the show.

NINA JANKOWICZ: Hi, Meghna. Great to be with you.

CHAKRABARTI: So there was something buried in the tape that we played of all those Fox News attacks on you, which I'd like you to explain. The Mary Poppins reference, what was that all about?

JANKOWICZ: Well, Meghna, in a past life, used to do a lot of musical theater. And before long before I was appointed to the Biden administration to lead the Disinformation governance board, I tried to reach out to younger people, to different audiences on all sorts of social media platforms, including TikTok.

And I made a parody video of Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious about information laundering, which is when disinformation origins are obscured. Either, you know, through the mainstream media or sometimes a foreign government will plant stories within influencers or things like that. So I was trying to explain this during COVID, I made a silly video, one that was, you know, intentionally self-deprecating. I've written parody songs like this all my life, and the video did moderately well. It had, I think, a couple of thousand views on TikTok. It did a little bit better on Twitter, but the right wing went absolutely ballistic about this video.

The idea that somebody like me could have a sense of humor or, you know, hobbies to engage in just made them, you know, just lose their minds, apparently. And I just want to state for the record that I'm still proud of that video. I wouldn't have taken that video back. And I don't think having hobbies or a sense of humor or being earnest about something is disqualifying for any sort of job.

And by the way, everything in that video, you know, even though it was rhyming and silly, was factual, it was about how information laundering works in today's information ecosystem. So if you want, you can go watch it. But Fox News played it hundreds of times in order to try to embarrass me out of my job.