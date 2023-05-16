On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

A record cull of Yellowstone bison intensifies debate into how to best manage them

47:28
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 16, 2023
facebookEmail
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, MT - MARCH 5:A bison looks back as it crosses the road near Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park. (Photo by Erik Petersen/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, MT - MARCH 5:A bison looks back as it crosses the road near Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park. (Photo by Erik Petersen/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Story continues below

Subscribe to the podcast

    Sign up for the On Point newsletter here

    America’s Bison were once close to extinction.

    Now, there are nearly 6,000 bison in Yellowstone National Park.

    But sometimes they migrate out of the park.

    "Bison are a huge animal and being diseased and habituated to people ... you don’t want them around," Druska Kinkie says.

    Yellowstone Bison carry brucellosis, a disease the cattle industry doesn’t want.

    "It really is a day-to-day balancing act, and we are doing everything possible to not leave anyone behind, to listen to all of the different stakeholders with bison," wildlife biologist Chris Geremia says.

    Today, On Point: Managing Yellowstone's iconic bison.

    Guests

    Rick Wallen, former Bison Biologist at Yellowstone National Park. He worked with bison at Yellowstone for 17 years and retired in October 2018. Co-editor of Yellowstone Bison: Conserving an American Icon in Modern Society.

    Also Featured

    Martin Zaluski, Montana State veterinarian with the Montana Department of Livestock.

    Druska Kinkie, cattle rancher in Paradise Valley, Montana. She operates a third-generation commercial cattle ranch about 30 miles north of Yellowstone National Park.

    Robert Magnan, director of Fort Peck Tribes Fish and Game Department.

    Kola Shippentower-Thompson, member of the Confederated tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in eastern Oregon and she participated in the bison hunt this year.

    This program aired on May 16, 2023.

    podcastWBUR App National

    Related:

    Hilary McQuilkin Producer, On Point
    Hilary McQuilkin is a producer for On Point.

    More…

    Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
    Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

    More…

    Advertisement

     
    Play
    Listen Live
    Loading...
    /00:00
    Close