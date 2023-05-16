A record cull of Yellowstone bison intensifies debate into how to best manage them

Story continues below Subscribe to the podcast

America’s Bison were once close to extinction.

Now, there are nearly 6,000 bison in Yellowstone National Park.

But sometimes they migrate out of the park.

"Bison are a huge animal and being diseased and habituated to people ... you don’t want them around," Druska Kinkie says.

Yellowstone Bison carry brucellosis, a disease the cattle industry doesn’t want.

"It really is a day-to-day balancing act, and we are doing everything possible to not leave anyone behind, to listen to all of the different stakeholders with bison," wildlife biologist Chris Geremia says.

Today, On Point: Managing Yellowstone's iconic bison.

Guests

Rick Wallen, former Bison Biologist at Yellowstone National Park. He worked with bison at Yellowstone for 17 years and retired in October 2018. Co-editor of Yellowstone Bison: Conserving an American Icon in Modern Society.

Also Featured

Martin Zaluski, Montana State veterinarian with the Montana Department of Livestock.

Druska Kinkie, cattle rancher in Paradise Valley, Montana. She operates a third-generation commercial cattle ranch about 30 miles north of Yellowstone National Park.

Robert Magnan, director of Fort Peck Tribes Fish and Game Department.

Kola Shippentower-Thompson, member of the Confederated tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in eastern Oregon and she participated in the bison hunt this year.