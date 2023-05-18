Story continues below Subscribe to the podcast

Commercial real estate is cratering.

In cities like Los Angeles and Chicago, more than 20% of office space lies vacant.

Nationwide, vacancy rates are higher than they were at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

What does that mean for America’s cities?

Today, On Point: How remote work is reshaping commercial real estate.

Guests

Dror Poleg, economic historian researching the evolution of work, cities and buildings. Author of Rethinking Real Estate: A Roadmap to Technology’s Impact on the World’s Largest Asset Class.

Ted Egan, chief economist for the City and County of San Francisco, California.

Also Featured

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor of Mission Local.

Transcript

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: As long as Joe Eskenazi can remember, life in downtown San Francisco followed a predictable pattern. The hustle and bustle of 9 to 5, and then … nothing.

JOE ESKENAZI: In pre-pandemic times, it could get very crowded and then it would you know, it's almost as if, you know, the whistle goes off and Fred slides down the dinosaur and says, Yabba dabba doo, and everyone empties out of the financial district because it's not a place that people really hung out.

CHAKRABARTI: Eskenazi is managing editor of Mission Local, a news website that covers San Francisco’s Mission District. He’s also a native San Franciscan and has spent much of his life there, including the last 20 years.

ESKENAZI: Nobody says, I'm going to go downtown. I'm going to go to a place where there's very little in the way of amenities (LAUGHS). And there's nowhere fun to be. You know, and it kind of looks like an emptied-out movie set after hours and during weekends. What's different now is there are just fewer people. It's not like there are tumbleweeds or newspapers blowing through the streets. There are just fewer people.

CHAKRABARTI: The bright bell of San Francisco’s cable cars ring out a lonely peal these days. What better way to gauge human behavior in the tech city than through people’s cell phone activity?

One study did just that. And found that foot traffic in downtown San Francisco is just 31% of what it used to be prior to the pandemic. Yes, an almost 70% drop. That’s according to the University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

CHAKRABARTI: And Joe says, it’s not just the corporate offices that cleared out during the pandemic, either.

ESKENAZI: For all the ancillary economic outlets, restaurants and whatnot that depend upon foot traffic from office workers. They are really suffering. You know, it was very hard to make rent from five lunches a week. Because the downtown closes, you know, shuts down at the weekend pretty much. And now that's not possible.

CHAKRABARTI: It’s a fundamental issue of San Francisco’s downtown, he says. The district and its surrounding amenities were always built for commercial real estate … at least since the 1970s.

ESKENAZI: You're going back a very long ways, you know, since the Bay Area Rapid Transit came in, which is our intercity rail. The entire purpose of Bay Area Rapid Transit, which stretches out quite a long ways, like down towards San Jose and well off into leafy suburbs in the east.

The entire purpose is to bring people into downtown San Francisco to work and then bring them out again. So it's devoting an entire quadrant of the city to office space and office space only. In retrospect, you're looking vulnerable.

Eskenazi says it’s unclear whether pre-pandemic levels of foot traffic will ever return to his city’s downtown. But he does hope that if and when it does, San Francisco will earn back the people who are invested in the city’s success, and not just as the giant tech hub we know it as today.

ESKENAZI: In retrospect, offering tax breaks and whatnot to big tech companies, which were all doing pretty well. And if they were looking for any kind of loyalty reciprocated from those companies, they absolutely did not get it.

Because it turns out that having offices for lots and lots of people is a major expenditure. So, you know, in the deep past or not that deep past, there were, you know, patriarch types, San Francisco natives who ran big businesses and would bleed for the city. Those people don't exist anymore.

CHAKRABARTI: Joe Eskenazi is the managing editor of the San Francisco news website Mission Local.

Elizabeth Weil, Another San Francisco writer, puts it this way: “Before the pandemic, we thought that tech would save us. ... Now it was clear that tech wouldn’t save us. Tech wouldn’t even stay in town.”

CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I’m Meghna Chakrabarti. Downtown San Francisco is suffering – office vacancy rates there are near 30%. But it’s also not alone. Commercial real estate in big cities across the country are cratering. Office vacancy rates are close to 13% nationally. That’s higher than during the peak of the 2008 financial crisis.

And the financial crisis and the residential housing bust that followed … the commercial real estate crash may not stay confined to commercial real estate. Taxes form the conduits that connect office space to your city services. And if companies aren’t paying rent, it hits a city’s bottom line. Let’s try to look into the future a bit, to what might happen if commercial real estate doesn’t rebound.

Joining us now is Dror Poleg. He’s an economic historian researching the evolution of work, cities and buildings. He’s the author of Rethinking Real Estate: A Roadmap to Technology’s Impact on the World’s Largest Asset Class.

DROR POLEG: Hi, Meghna. Great to be here.

CHAKRABARTI: First of all, tell me, give us a little bit more detail about the health of commercial real estate in cities across the country. Because an average number like 13% can obscure the details of what's happening in various places. So what information would you add to that?

POLEG: So, in some cities, notably San Francisco and New York, even Boston, even places like Dallas, which people often assume that are kind of doing relatively well now, it's closer to a 20% vacancy. Now, when we speak about vacancy, we're basically talking about space that is not leased.

So it's not under contract. But beyond that specific figure, there's also space that is just empty and is still under contract. But maybe that contract will not be renewed once it comes due. And when we look at that, the number in many cities is closer to 50%.

CHAKRABARTI: 50%?

POLEG: Yeah. Compared to the level that it was at before COVID. So if we assume that even before COVID, of course, not everyone was sitting at their desk every day, 9 to 5. There was some kind of a built-in vacancy. So we're currently in many cities at half of that. Now, at the height of COVID, we were close to 100% vacancy or let's say 15%, 20%. So it did climb up. But actually, over the last few months, it looks like it's even kind of retreating a little bit.

So it's not clear that it's just continuing to climb, but it looks like it's starting to settle somewhere. Which the concern now, looking ahead and not too far ahead, is that as a lot of those leases come up for renewal, and most of them didn't come up for renewal since COVID, most of them were signed before COVID, then many of them, or a significant portion of them, will not be renewed.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, So pause there for a second. Because I want to slice this a little more finely. Because you actually you describe several different scenarios here that lead to that, you know, 50% vacancy rate here. First of all, some of it is just leases that have expired and have not been renewed. Is that that 20% number, you said?

POLEG: Yes.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So that is income then, that's not going at all to the commercial real estate companies that own that office space. They are losing income on that.

POLEG: Correct.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. And then there's the sort of just empty office space portion, which presumably, are companies still paying their leases on those until the leases expire?

POLEG: Yes. And there is a process here also. We're focusing now on landlords and the owners of their buildings. But even the employers themselves, some of them are still hoping that employees will come back and they're fighting that fight internally, regardless of the lease itself. They're trying to convince people back there, trying to hope that they will come back and to figure out what exactly they need in terms of space for the next few years.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So we'll talk about the companies. We'll also talk about sort of all the businesses that rely on that, you know, that commercial real estate traffic that workers brought. We'll talk about that in a minute. But I think you said that many of those leases, if workers don't come back into the office, those could soon expire and not be renewed. So how far into the future are we looking at for? Could there be like another major turning point in this kind of slow motion commercial real estate bust?

POLEG: So, these leases are staggered generally. Industry professionals try not to have all of their leases renewed at one single point in time, particularly because of what's happening right now. They assume that the economy fluctuates, that there are surprises.

So, you want to make sure that most of your tenants are not even in a position to make a decision at any given moment. So, it does kind of trickle, but it looks like as we move away from COVID, vacancy is only going up. Which basically tells us that as more and more leases come up for renewal, vacancy tends to increase.

So at the moment, we don't really see a reason why the leases that will come up for renewal over the next one or two years will just be renewed completely. Based on what we've seen in the last year, many companies are cutting their space needs, whether they give up the office completely or just eliminate 20 or 30% of it, and that's an important point. They move it somewhere else, or they spread their offices differently.

They open satellite offices closer to people's homes. So, it's not necessarily a story about overall demand for office, but it's a story about that demand also getting redistributed and moving away from the buildings that used to benefit from it up until three years ago.

CHAKRABARTI: The buildings and the downtown cores of many cities. Exactly. Okay. So, let me ask you again, not being an expert in commercial real estate myself, are leases typically, what, on a ten-year horizon?

POLEG: Yeah. So, ten years would be like a nice average. This has been trending down over the last two decades already. So if in the past companies would sign 15- or 20-year leases, fewer and fewer companies would do that. But even before COVID, we started to see that the tenants themselves have a preference for more flexibility, that they are no longer able to project and predict their own needs so far in advance.

So if in the past, both the company and the landlord had an interest to kind of secure the space for as long as possible. And know that they have a space. We started to see kind of a divergence there over the last ten, 15 years in particular where companies actually started to show a tendency to sign shorter leases, but landlords still insisted on them signing longer leases and landlords had more of the power.

CHAKRABARTI: I think you described that we're looking at in some places a 50% underutilization rate, let's put it that way, for commercial real estate in some cities. How does that compare to the vacancy rates in commercial real estate that we saw in the 2008 financial crisis?

POLEG: So that was more moderate. I don't have exact numbers, but one, it didn't happen so suddenly. Even that crisis, it kind of warmed up over time with an economic slowdown. And even after the kind of heart of the crisis, things still got worse.

But they got worse gradually, kind of into 2009 and in some places into 2010, even. And then as severe as the crisis was, we still knew that it's just another crisis, just like all the other ones. We didn't think that something fundamental changed in the nature of work itself. But that's a concern that we currently have.

CHAKRABARTI: I want to lean on the historian portion of your expertise here. Other than spend the pandemic shifting expectations of where many, not all, but where many people can't work, how far back in time should we go to see what could perhaps be the seeds of this current commercial real estate crisis that we're in?

POLEG: So, we can go back about 100 or 120 years. One of the most interesting figures about the history of cities and, you know, Manhattan is an example of it. The residential population of Manhattan 100 years ago was 600,000 people higher than it is today. So more than half a million people extra lived in Manhattan 100 years ago than today. And what happened during those hundred years is that the city changed its orientation from a place where people live and, of course, conduct commerce, but kind of are in a very mixed-use environment.

To a city that is very much focused on offices where the skyline is dominated by offices, where the streets, the transportation network, even the retail is all designed to cater to this assumption that people come here to work, then they commute out. We need to build services around their schedule and around their needs, and all other needs are secondary. And I think we're starting to head to a place where there's a rebalancing, where cities have a chance to become places to live and enjoy and do other things. And work, as well, but not just to be those kinds of proxies of the office, but to be mixed-use cities.

CHAKRABARTI: In many of the cities that we're thinking about, you know, New York is a great example. It went through a period, you know, in the 60s and 70s where the city itself was changing. It wasn't necessarily a place where a lot of people wanted to live. But then comes, you know, the nineties and the series of tech booms. How did that accelerate this concentration of office space being the core of what cities were building in their downtowns?

POLEG: As you mentioned, people thought cities were over already from the 60s onwards, cities were becoming less dense, sprawl was increasing. You know, a lot of people were moving to the suburbs and a lot of jobs were moving to the suburbs. So most overwhelmingly, most job growth in the U.S. from, let's say 1960 to 1990 happened in the suburbs, not in the center of cities.

But something interesting happened with the emergence of the Internet that was actually expected to finish cities off in a way. To like destroy offices even more and move people into remote work and distributed work. But actually, as the economy shifted to depend more on innovation and technology and creative and services, actually cities became more important, and more jobs moved back into the cities.

And offices became larger than ever, and work became more concentrated than it has been in many decades. And in many ways, a lot of urban economists thought that this would be the ultimate impact of the Internet. So if you look at the economic theory from ten years ago, they almost like celebrated that they figured this Internet thing out. Like, okay, cities are actually going to be okay. They're becoming even more important.

Because creative people want to live in cities, because employers now want access to specialized talent. So they're moving into those cities, and they want to hire from the largest possible talent pools, which you can only have in a handful of very large superstar cities. Hence, employment in those cities will continue to grow and offices will be even more concentrated. That was the theory.

CHAKRABARTI: That theory then also met the reality, that while all that growth happened, things got really expensive in those very same cities. So a lot of their workers couldn't actually even move to the core of those cities and perhaps were commuting a lot in and out of downtowns.

And those are the workers, again, who can work remotely, who don't necessarily want to go back into the office. So let me let me just ask you. I mean, you said something earlier that I want to emphasize. Because it's really important here. This isn't necessarily like a story of exclusive bad news regarding commercial real estate, because as there's an occupancy decline in cities, we are seeing a growth in suburban office space and demand.

POLEG: I don't know if I would call it a growth. Because I don't want it to sound like, okay, you know, offices are going to be great, but they're just going to be in the suburbs. Suburban offices have been struggling for a long time overall, but now over the last year, I think for the first time in many, many decades, vacancy in the core of cities is actually higher than it is in suburbs.

So there is a certain revival of suburban offices or in some cases a revival. In some cases, it's a softening of the suffering, I would say. But even here, a lot of the new demand that will emerge for office is closer to where people live, is not necessarily satisfied by the type of offices that currently exist on the suburbs.

So a lot of people want offices that are walkable, that are closer to their home, that are near restaurants, even if they are outside of the city. But a lot of suburban office parks, as you know, are not exactly the most happening or interesting places, particularly for people that moved out of the city and are looking for at least some kind of urban vibe. A suburban office often is not exactly the thing that is going to answer their prayers.