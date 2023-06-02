A pandemic, war in Ukraine, supply chain breakdowns — all led to soaring prices.

Some of those forces have eased, but prices haven't. Economist Isabella has a theory about this. She calls it 'sellers’ inflation.'

"This was considered kind of fringe idea. Because I think it in many ways doesn’t fit with the macroeconomic framework that economists tend to have on their minds," Isabella Weber, assistant professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, says.

But Weber says business are now keeping prices high, simply because they can.

"The danger is that corporations have now learned how this works, they know that if they are hiking prices their competitors are also hiking prices in this kind of situation," Weber says.

"If there was another major shock, the chances are they would be even quicker to move to that kind of playbook."

Today, On Point: 'Greedflation,' a once fringe theory of inflation gains momentum.

Guests

Isabella Weber, assistant professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Author of How China Escaped Shock Therapy: The Market Reform Debate. Her recent paper is titled Sellers’ Inflation, Profits and Conflict: Why can Large Firms Hike Prices in an Emergency?

Also Featured

Justin Wolfers, professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: In December 2021, University of Massachusetts economist Isabella Weber looked at spiraling inflation. She saw a number of drivers for those ever-increasing prices, but there was one she thought no one was talking about. An explosion in corporate profits. In 2021, U.S. profit margins have reached levels not seen since the aftermath of the Second World War, she wrote in the British newspaper The Guardian.

So Weber made a radical suggestion, quote: "The government could target the specific prices that drive inflation. Instead of moving to austerity, which risks a recession."

Well, the response from just about every established corner of economics was unanimous. Heresy, they shouted. Liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman went so far as to tweet, quote, "I'm not a free market zealot, but this is truly stupid."

But then something interesting happened. Prices stayed high, even though some of the inflationary drivers have eased a bit.

And then earlier this year, Albert Edwards, global strategist at the massive French bank Societe Generale, released an astonishing note saying, quote, "How wrong I was to assume that margins would have declined by the end of last year." He called, quote, "supernormal profit margins a big issue for policy makers that simply cannot be ignored any longer."

Around the same time here in the United States, Fed vice Chair Lael Brainard gave a speech at the University of Chicago, of all places, saying, quote, "Overall, the labor share of income has declined over the past two years and appears to be at or below pre-pandemic levels. While corporate profits as a share of GDP remain near postwar highs."

Brainard described it as a 'price price spiral,' where prices are still rising faster than the material costs to make those products. Even economists at the insurance company Allianz estimate that when it comes to the high cost of food, right now, about 10% of that rise is due to corporations seeking higher profits. So has Isabella Weber been vindicated? Is there something to her theory that part of what we're seeing now is due to what we in the media have taken to calling greed flirtation, though Professor Weber prefers to call it sellers' inflation. And she joins us now. Professor Weber, welcome to On Point.

ISABELLA WEBER: Thanks so much for having me back. Hi.

CHAKRABARTI: So have you gone from Pariah in the economic world to the most talked about economist and sought after economist right now? Because I'm seeing that the same central bankers and lawmakers and think tankers and academics who once were trying to laugh you out of the room, they're calling you now, is that right?

WEBER: I mean, inflation is probably one of the most complicated economic problems. So I would say the battle is now over, but it's certainly been a big turnaround.

CHAKRABARTI: But tell me more. I mean, because Axios reports that your phone is ringing off the hook. Who's calling you?

WEBER: I mean, it's been kind of a trajectory of change. Probably the most dramatic event was in last fall, actually, when the German government called me to work for them on gas price stabilization, because the gas price shock to the German economy had just become so, so, so large that households and firms could no longer pay these extremely high gas prices.

So that the government decided to step in and set up a commission to design a policy that was pretty much along the lines of what I had been arguing in the German context. So that was probably the most unexpected kind of turn around to sit there on a commission designing a policy that followed my basic principles with a budget of almost 5% of GDP at our disposal. And that was certainly quite dramatic.

CHAKRABARTI: So the principles being introducing some kind of price stabilization.

WEBER: Yes. So what I have been arguing is that there's one part where consumers and firms cannot save, which is basically their inelastic demand, as economists would say. And then there's another part where you can say everybody can react to price signals. I mean, if you think of it from the perspective of a consumer, you can say that you turn down the temperature in your room a little bit, that you take a shower less frequently, that you cook warm meals less frequently. But there's a limit to all of that, right?

So the idea was to protect that like essential part of consumption with a price sterilization measure while keeping the market signals up at the margins. And I won't bore you with the details of the policy that we implemented, but that was a basic, basic idea.

Now, I feel like in recent weeks there has been a new wave of all of this. I mean, it seems like the media is really catching up to this question of what is the role of profits and inflation. I mean, there has been very major reports and basically all major media outlets from The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and so on, and not only in English, but in several languages.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So what I'd like to do is a little later in the show, Professor Weber, we're going to talk about there's still considerable pushback to the theoretical framework that you offer here. So we'll do that a little bit later. But I want to just kind of go through it in a little bit of detail because you have coauthored a couple of papers specifically about why you and your coauthors see that industries can and do continue to hike prices.

Even though in the pandemic and post-pandemic period, even though they have experienced some price stabilization on their inputs. So let's use an example here, because I'd like to just make it real for folks, because in your paper you talk about, for example, PepsiCo, right? Massive global company in the food and snacks and drinks business. And you've looked at not just their earnings records, but what CEOs and CFOs say, what they literally say, during their earnings calls about the decisions they have behind their pricing.

CHAKRABARTIL So let's play we've got here a clip from a 2021 first quarter earnings call from Pepsi. So this happened in April of 2021. An analyst asks executives about Pepsi's historically high prices and if the company would be comfortable continuing with a price over volume approach, as they called it. So here's how executives answer. The second voice that we'll hear is Ramon Laguarta, Pepsi CEO. And the first you're going to hear is Hugh Johnston. He's the CFO of Pepsi, who talked about what he sees as the right way to compete.

JOHNSTON: Which is primarily around innovation and brand building and execution. So we think the environment is well set up where pricing can be positive going forward, that that's not a temporary thing based on what's happening in the environment right now.

LAGUARTA: ... We're seeing everybody becoming more capable and knowledgeable on consumer insights and applied to promotions and pricing and elasticities. And so we're going to see more application of those multiple levers, rather than just driving prices down, which I don't think is the big idea for anybody in the industry.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So Professor Weber, initially before that, Pepsi was saying they had to raise prices because again, they were suffering from inflation and supply chain problems like everybody else was. But by the time we get to the first quarter of 2021 here, what do you hear in that moment from the earnings call?

WEBER: Yeah. Maybe to take a little step back just to think about this as a process. So there have, of course, been major cost shocks, right? So there have been energy prices going up, food prices going up and so on. So a company like Pepsi both, of course, has faced very major cost increases.

CHAKRABARTI: You call this the impulse stage.

WEBER: That's right. Yeah. So there's an impulse that comes basically from the shutdown of the economy, which resulted in the reduction in capacity in all sorts of critical areas like energy, like raw materials, which then when the economy picked back up and demand started to increase, did not pick up at pace, which meant that in response to that, prices for things like energy started to shoot up. Which then created a cost impulse to companies that are using energy, that are using transportation services, that are using food inputs and so on.

And reacting to these cost shocks, firms basically started to raise their prices to protect their profit margins. Now, if you protect your profit margin, you actually have to increase your price more than your cost. Because if you imagine that, let's say your product costs $100 and you have a cost of $80, then you would have a profit margin of $20. Now, suppose costs go up by $5, if you now were to raise your product by just $5, you would have $105 in price. Right? Then in relative terms, your profit margin over the total price would have gone down.

CHAKRABARTI: Because it's one it's 20 over 105 now.

WEBER: Exactly. Instead of 20 over 100. So, it's gone down. So, to protect your profit margin, you need to increase prices by more than the costs. So, this is kind of the first stage where this impulse translates into a larger price increase, simply to protect profit margins. Then what firms found is that this actually worked out better than they thought.

Volumes went down less than they anticipated, and they actually found that there is a lot of pricing space for them. And they kind of switched to a new type of playbook where they started to rely much more heavily on pricing than they used to. And that's not just one firm in isolation, but that is like many firms doing the same thing at the same time.

CHAKRABARTI: That's what we hear the Pepsi CEO ... saying, right? He said, rather than driving prices down, I don't think that's a big idea for anybody in the industry.

WEBER: Exactly. And you would hear statements like that not just from Pepsi, but from many, many firms across the whole spectrum of industries. So this is not just about consumer facing snacks. This is also about other types of food, like Nestlé, Unilever and so on. But also more upstream things like steel, like chemicals, like cars, which I mean, is consumer durable, different from snacks. So you would find these types of statements pretty much in a very far range of different types of companies.