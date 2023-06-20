Why one female pastor left the Southern Baptist Convention

The Southern Baptist Convention – the nation's largest Protestant denomination – overwhelmingly voted to oust women from church leadership.

It also recently expelled a handful of churches for having female pastors.

The total ban on women in leadership won’t take effect until another majority vote next year by the convention's members. But it’s already having a big impact on congregants.

"There is still something sort of sad about seeing the denomination that ... had such an impact on my childhood kind of say out loud that ... that they don't believe that I am called to the job that I believe God has called me to," associate pastor Carlisle Davidhizar says.

Today, On Point: The Southern Baptist Convention, women of faith, and the future of a denomination with an already declining population.

Guests

Carlisle Davidhizar, associate pastor for families and communities at the May Memorial Baptist Church in Powhaten, Virginia. Her church voted unanimously to leave the SBC. Author of the op-ed "I’m one of the female pastors on the SBC’s hit list," published in the Baptist Global News.

Daniel Darling, author, pastor and Christian leader. Director of The Land Center for Cultural Engagement at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Assistant professor of faith and culture at Texas Baptist College. Author of "Agents of Grace: How to Bridge Divides and Love as Jesus Loved."