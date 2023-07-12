A 25 year-old bet on human consciousness gets settled

25 years ago, a neuroscientist and a philosopher got talking about consciousness and how to detect it in the brain.

"We made a bet about the nature of the neural correlative of consciousness," David Chalmers, a professor of philosophy, says.

And who won?

"Fast forward 25 years. We are at this big event in New York," Christof Koch says. "I conceded publicly on stage that he had won the bet, and so I gave him a case of six fine wines."

Today, On Point: The continuing hunt for the home of the human soul.

Guests

Christof Koch, meritorious investigator at the Allen Institute for Brain Science. Chief Scientist at Tiny Blue Dot Foundation.

David Chalmers, professor of philosophy and neural science and co-director of New York University’s Center for Mind, Brain and Consciousness. President of the American Philosophical Association Eastern Division. Author of "Reality+: Virtual Worlds and the Problems of Philosophy" and "The Character of Consciousness."