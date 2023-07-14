WBUR
How South Korea became a global beauty powerhouse

July 14, 2023
A pedestrian walks past advertisements for plastic surgery clinics at a subway station in Seoul on March 26, 2014. The South Korean capital Seoul is to restrict the use of plastic surgery adverts on public transport, officials said, after complaints that they were fuelling an unhealthy obsession with body image. AFP PHOTO / JUNG YEON-JE (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)
A pedestrian walks past advertisements for plastic surgery clinics at a subway station in Seoul on March 26, 2014. The South Korean capital Seoul is to restrict the use of plastic surgery adverts on public transport, officials said, after complaints that they were fuelling an unhealthy obsession with body image. AFP PHOTO / JUNG YEON-JE (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

10-step skincare routines, products made from snail mucus. Welcome to the South Korean beauty industry.

"The long luxurious hair, it’s the porcelain white skin. It’s big, bright eyes," Elise Hu says. "And then a feminine jawline, which, in Korea, is called the V-line."

South Korean beauty techniques have become so popular, the country is now the world's third largest exporter of cosmetics.

But pursuing beauty ideals have always come at a social, emotional and physical cost. K-beauty is not different.

"The labor, the aesthetic labor that we do on our bodies. That is labor that we don’t just do for free but that we pay to do," Hu adds.

Today, On Point: The K-beauty industry, consumerism and the pursuit of flawlessness.

Guests

Elise Hu, correspondent and host-at-large for NPR. Author of the new book “Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital."

Michelle Cho, assistant professor of East Asian Popular Cultures at the University of Toronto.

Also Featured

Sue Greene and Herra Namhie, co-founders of the L.A.-based online K-beauty store Ohlolly.

This program aired on July 14, 2023.

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

