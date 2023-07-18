As extreme heat becomes the new normal, how should we adapt?

As we think about a warming planet, there’s one threat we don’t think about enough.

"There's drought, there's sea level rise ... these extreme events. Heat is the thing that will kill you. Heat kills far more people than any other weather event," says Jeff Goodell.

That's why cities around the world from Athens, Greece to Phoenix, Arizona are hiring "chief heat officers."

"It was the cost burdens and health burdens, workers exposed to heat day in and day out. It was people having to walk and wait at a bus stop and end up in an emergency department," Jane Gilbert, Chief Heat Officer for Miami-Dade County, says.

Today, On Point: Adapting to survive life on a hotter planet.

Guests

Julian Aguilar, El Paso-based reporter covering politics for public radio station KERA.

Jeff Goodell, Journalist covering climate change. Author of the book The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet.

Eleni Myrivili, Global Chief Heat Officer for UN-Habitat and the Arsht-Rock Resilience Center. Former Chief Heat Officer for the city of Athens, Greece.

Also Featured

David Broyles, Foreman electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Austin, Texas.

Jane Gilbert, Chief Heat Officer for Miami-Dade County.