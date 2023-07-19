A year of discovery from the James Webb Space Telescope

Advertisement
A million miles away from Earth, the James Webb Space Telescope is peering deeper into the universe than humankind ever has before. It's been a year since the JWST's launch. How do scientists rate its performance so far?
"I can’t think of a space mission that worked better than promised and that’s what Webb is. Just amazing," Marcia Rieke, principal investigator for the near-infrared camera on the JWST, says.
The JWST has returned astonishing data and images of exoplanets, dying stars, the formation of galaxies and the birthplace of stars.
"Hubble was amazing. But it was nothing compared to this," says science writer Joelle Renstrom. "It’s just the better we get at seeing, the more there is to see. And it’s just kind of leads to all these questions of, 'Wow, what else are we going to see? What do we not know we don't know?'"
Today, On Point: Delighting in the first year of discovery from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Guests
Marcia Rieke, Professor of Astronomy at the University of Arizona, principal investigator for the near-infrared camera on the James Webb Space Telescope.
Nikole Lewis, Associate Professor of Astronomy at Cornell University. She's involved with dozens of observational campaigns with the former Spitzer and current Hubble and JWST Space Telescopes. Previously she served as the JWST project scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute.
Also featured
Lisa Dang, Postdoctoral fellow at Université de Montréal.
Joelle Renstrom, Science writer, also teaches rhetoric at Boston University.
This program aired on July 19, 2023.