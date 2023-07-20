Inside America's critical shortage of foster care homes

The U.S. foster care system is broken.

"We are in a massive crisis," Serita Cox, CEO and co-founder of the nonprofit iFoster, says. "And that crisis means that we have kids living in a casino or living in an office building or living in juvenile hall when they’ve done nothing."

There's a critical shortage of foster homes. More than half of all states saw a significant decline in licensed foster homes last year. Some states saw cuts as high as 61%. There are many reasons behind the decline. One of the main factors: new foster parents don't stay in the system.

"You could be getting all of these wonderful foster parents in, but if you're losing 50% of them in their first year ... it's basically a sieve," Cox says.

Today, On Point: The crisis in American foster care.

Guests

Serita Cox, CEO and co-founder of the nonprofit iFoster, the largest nationwide virtual network for children, families and organizations within the foster care system.

John DeGarmo, foster care advocate who's been a foster and adoptive parent of more than 60 children since 2001.

Also Featured

Brittany Yates, Jewell Harris, Enrique, and Glenda Wright, former foster youth.

Mikaila Reinhardt, a former foster child and now family recruitment specialist for the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.

John Connery, the director of recruitment at the South Carolina Youth Advocate Program.