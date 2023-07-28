Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's quest to make the internet safer

Facebook hired Frances Haugen to help it filter out violent rhetoric and abusive behavior.

But she says the company ignored her team’s recommendations.

So, in 2021, she leaked thousands of pages of internal documents to the media.

"It erodes our faith in each other, it erodes our ability to want to care for each other, the version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart."

She testified before Congress:

"I saw Facebook repeatedly encounter conflicts between its own profits and our safety. Facebook consistently resolve these conflicts in favor of its own profits."

Now, she has a new memoir, "The Power of One."

"We deserve to know what the risks are of the projects we use. We deserve to be able to ask questions and get real answers. And if we don't push for that, we're not going to be able to live in a world with safe technology."

Today, On Point: Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Guests

Frances Haugen, data engineer who worked for Facebook from 2019 to 2021. Author of "The Power of One: How I Found the Strength to Tell the Truth and Why I Blew the Whistle on Facebook."

Excerpt

Excerpt of "The Power of One: How I Found the Strength to Tell the Truth and Why I Blew the Whistle on Facebook."

Transcript

Part I

TIZIANA DEARING: Francis Haugen. What was your first job at Facebook? What did they hire you to do?

FRANCIS HAUGEN: Many people probably have heard of the Facebook third party fact-checking program. It's where they hire journalists to go and fact check extremely popular stories on Facebook.

Most people aren't aware that program only covers a very limited corner of Facebook. So it covers parts of America, like the most popular content in the United States, the most popular content in Western Europe. But for majority of countries in the world, there are no third-party fact checkers.

And even in major countries like India, you might only have a couple hundred stories fact-checked every month. My team, I was recruited to Facebook to work on the problem of what do you do about misinformation when you can't rely on third-party fact-checking? How do you change the system or do other things beyond just taking down individual pieces of content?

DEARING: And when did you realize that you weren't gonna be able to do that job? You couldn't succeed at the job for which you were hired?

HAUGEN: So I think the question you're trying to ask is like, why did I decide to blow the whistle? The moment I realized --

DEARING: N, no. I want to go back. Because in the memoir there is a moment earlier on where you're like, 'Wait a minute.'

HAUGEN: Oh yeah.

DEARING: So let's start there.

HAUGEN: Sure. So I realized probably within a couple of months that it was not going to be possible for me to accomplish that objective. Because at Facebook, nothing was considered false unless it was third-party fact-checked.

And so we lacked, we were not well aligned with how Facebook operated or defined success.

DEARING: All right and I appreciate you letting me restear you back.

HAUGEN: Sure, no worries.

DEARING: We are talking with Frances Haugen today because she has a new memoir out, "The Power of One: How I Found the Strength to Tell the Truth and Why I Blew the Whistle on Facebook."

That's probably how you know her listening right now as the Facebook whistleblower. In 2021, she disclosed 22,000 pages of internal Facebook documents revealing what she says are both failures and culpability at the social media giant around some profound social harms. Frances, now I'm going To say welcome. Thank you for joining us.

HAUGEN: Thank you for inviting me.

DEARING: So I do want to get into that big question that you posed, but I want to go back a little bit because there this story of from engineer to whistleblower, and I want to go back to engineer. You spent your whole career up to the whistleblower moment in tech.

All the way back to Olin College of Engineering. What drew you into the tech industry Frances?

HAUGEN: I have always loved to build things, so I went to a Montessori preschool, and I remember, I loved that they would even let small children, like three- and four-year-olds use real saws and real hammers.

And I built some very ugly boxes, as you can imagine. And my father was always very willing to do projects with me, so he really liked tinkering and so he would let me tag along. And that really set the stage for my getting into college. And so I ended up only getting, I was interested in a variety of subjects, but I only got into technical college.

DEARING: So you go to technical college and then you go into a number of prestigious companies before Facebook, with brands like Google, Pinterest, Yelp. And I want us all to understand, because I want us to know the expertise you bring into Facebook. As you begin to evaluate what's going on there, what kind of things were you building with this passion for building things?

HAUGEN: So I was incredibly lucky in that I stumbled into Google, and I really can't say I navigated to Google. Because I got one job out of college, because back then Olin College of Engineering wasn't accredited. And I had I detailed it in the book the things you don't think about when you're an 18-year-old applying to a new college is when you graduate, you'll not have an accredited degree immediately.

So I got one job 'cause Google was willing to be flexible. And I ended up in California right as the function at Facebook of product management, that's the process of, it's more of the user experience function around search quality. Which is the process of like, 'How do you pick out which websites to give someone, what should they look like, when should you show them to them?'

That function was just starting to be built out in 2006, 2007, and I fell in love with the fact that people are more honest with Google, with search engines, than often anyone in their day-to-day lives. You'll ask questions where you're very vulnerable, you'll ask questions about your curiosities.

And it was amazing getting just to have this window into like kind of the subconscious of humanity. And I loved being able to help people, right? Like I loved that in that moment when someone reached out and wanted help. We could help them. And that's how I really fell in love with building things.

DEARING: So how could you help them? What's something you did with the search engine when you were at Google?

HAUGEN: Sure.

DEARING: That made it, I don't know. Better for somebody in a vulnerable moment. In an intimate moment to find what they were looking for.

HAUGEN: So I think the thing I'm most proud of that I did on search was we figured out a different way.

So when you're trying to build a search page, you have to reach into something called an index, which is think of it as your library. You have to walk into your library and you only get to put a limited number of books on the shelves. And prior to this change, we were putting whole books on the shelves instead of individual pages.

And let's be honest, every page of every book is not equally valuable. I had figured out a clever trick for looking at data and figuring out how do you pick out individual pages? And part of why that was like such a magical change for me was it let us bring in a greater diversity of content.

A greater diversity of languages. And so we were able to serve users who might not get to use the richness of the English Internet to get answers in a very different way.

DEARING: So now when I think about your description of the job you were hired at Facebook to do, it starts to flesh out a little bit more, and I understand I'm skipping a lot and some of it we'll touch on further.

HAUGEN: No worries.

DEARING: I wanna fast forward now, Francis Haugen. In 2018, you get a call from Facebook with that just ringing in our ears, why do you think Facebook wanted you?

HAUGEN: So I don't have any grand interpretations of why Facebook reached out. I was one of a handful of people who worked on algorithmic products especially in product management.

It's not super common, or at least it wasn't back then. And they would email you, four times a year, just to see, 'Are you now maybe interested in working at Facebook?' And but the thing I did differently that time when they reached out, was I fully admit, flippantly, said to them, the only thing I would do at Facebook is work on misinformation.

Cause I didn't care what they said. And I was totally pushed back when they were like, 'Oh we actually have a job around that. Like you could work on civic misinformation.' And that's how I began, becoming open at least to the idea that maybe I would work at Facebook.

DEARING: And you had a close friend, Jonah, who you felt had been radicalized some via misinformation in the 2016 election cycle.

HAUGEN: He describes the experience that he had online as he was radicalized online. I can't blame Facebook specifically, like I think it was probably more things like 4Chan and Reddit.

But over the course of a very few months between when Bernie Sanders lost the nomination and the election in the fall, he turned online to commiserate with people who felt that Bernie had been wronged. And in the process of finding places where people were aggrieved, he ended up also getting pulled down the rabbit hole. And beginning to believe some pretty non-consensus reality beliefs like George Soros runs the world economy, that kind of thing.

DEARING: And so you wanted to work on that.

HAUGEN: So the pain of watching Jonah pull back from our shared reality was incredibly painful for me. Because I had gotten quite ill in my late twenties to the point where I had to relearn to walk. So I spent seven weeks in the hospital. I almost died.

There was a period of time where I got a head injury and like I had to, I couldn't speak, imagine how verbal I am. I couldn't even form a sentence. And during the period of my recovery, and the thing they don't tell you about recovering from such a health scare is that it takes a long time.

It's lonely, it's boring. And Jonah was, I want to think we were both lost. He was in his early twenties, he had just moved to the Bay Area. I initially hired him as like an assistant so I could clean out a storage unit. I was too weak to carry the boxes back and forth to the storage unit or take trash out.

But we became really good friends and when I watched him slip away it felt like my friend was dying. And when that Facebook recruiter reached out, I think if I hadn't had that experience of this person who I credit my recovery to, I credit the fact that I have the life I have today to, if I hadn't lost him to misinformation, I don't think I would've given that recruiter the time of day.

DEARING: So we go forward and we're going To have to take a break in a minute, but we go forward to June 2019. There you are. Very quickly, somebody who's supposed to mentor you says, 'I don't understand why your team exists, and I don't think it should exist.' What do you do in that moment when you've come to take on something that's so deeply important to you?

HAUGEN: So for context for most of your listeners in, in any standard job, if you're hired to solve a problem, they still expect you to take a couple months to learn how the company operates.

DEARING: Frances, I'm just going to interrupt you and tell you we have to go to break in about 30 seconds. So just heads up.

HAUGEN: Sure. So the person who was sent to mentor me, he was asking me, 'What are your projects?' And because by definition civic misinformation was misinformation beyond what was dealt with by third party fact checking, there was no way for us to measure that we actually were taking down the thing that we were assigned to. And so he said, 'You shouldn't work in this space.' And that's a pretty interesting set up to what comes next.