What a decline in rural colleges means for rural communities

Rural students have historically had fewer choices in higher education than suburban students. Rural colleges are now struggling more than ever.

Many colleges have had to cut dozens of majors and academic programs to stay afloat.

"If you live in populated places, you get the good options, and if you don't, you just get things that prepare you to go to work," Andrew Koricich says.

The number of rural students thinking about going to college has plummeted. And America's most rural states have slashed funding for colleges, in some states as much as 30%.

As a result – for those rural students who do want to pursue a college degree, increasingly, their only option is very far away from home.

"There are a lot of students who want an education and don’t want to leave everything they know and love to do that," Koricich adds.

Today, On Point: Steep declines in rural higher education, and the impact it's having on students, and the nation as a whole.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Growing up in El Dorado, Kansas, Adia Witherspoon knew she was going to go to college. Even though El Dorado has a population of about 12,000, and her high school graduating class was just 16 students.

ADIA WITHERSPOON: Not a lot of kids there end up going to college. And if they do, it's usually like the local community college. I wasn't really exposed to other options.

CHAKRABARTI: It’s her mother who infused Adia with the drive to get to college. A single mom, she had always stressed to Adia that going to college was her only option if she wanted to get out of poverty or get out of town. But when Adia began her college search, she wanted to stay close to family while an undergrad. And that’s how she stumbled upon Emporia State University, in Emporia, Kansas, about a 45-minute drive away from Adia’s hometown.

WITHERSPOON: I knew Emporia was close. And most importantly I knew it was really affordable. Because I was raised by a single mom, and it was like a school that could be covered by like financial aid or no school at all. Emporia kind of fit that need for me. I think it's probably the only school in Kansas that you can just go, you know, and you can afford it.

CHAKRABARTI: So, when Adia graduated high school in 2019, she went straight to Emporia State.

WITHERSPOON: I started as a political science major when I came here. And I didn't, it's like you're 18, you don't really know what majors are. You just kind of think like, "I wanna be a lawyer, so I'm gonna go do this." And I realized I didn't wanna do that, and I was like, "Okay. Well, I did okay in my science classes in high school, so I guess I'm just gonna give this a shot." And I switched like my second semester of my freshman year to earth science. And then it, it just kind of stuck.

CHAKRABARTI: It's more than that. Adia loves her new major. She’s studying geospatial analysis, meaning she creates digital maps for things like flood analysis, or predicting when a river will dry up or when a coast will move. A skill needed more today than ever.

WITHERSPOON: I couldn't imagine myself doing anything else. If I hadn't come here, I wouldn't have discovered my own talents as a student. I think going to a small high school, you're really only being taught what they have to teach you. We didn't really have a lot of electives. There weren't really clubs, you know, it's just like math, English, science. And coming to college, I've learned there's so many niche little things that I'm good at that I wouldn't have otherwise, you know, realized about myself.

CHAKRABARTI: Adia is set to get her degree this December. Her next step should be getting a job. But all of a sudden, those plans are in turmoil, because Emporia State University is in turmoil. Last fall, the school announced it is cutting her beloved earth sciences program.

WITHERSPOON: It was devastating. It was really hard. I think my mental health took a really huge blow last fall.

CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I’m Meghna Chakrabarti. Emporia State University is just one of an increasing number of institutions of higher education in rural America that are under considerable financial stress, or have outright closed their doors. For students at these rural colleges, other options may be few and far between, and when their local college shuts down, the impact reverberates across the entire rural community.

Even when rural colleges don’t close, their programmatic cuts run deep. At Emporia State, degree programs in history, English, political science, journalism, most modern languages, chemistry, earth sciences, physics, some biology programs, some business programs, and others …. all gone.

WITHERSPOON: There were a lot. And it was full programs and then it was just like minors and majors. But really nobody was left untouched. Everyone lost some field of study in their building.

CHAKRABARTI: Adia Witherspoon says the cuts have changed Emporia State’s character, if she were in high school today, she wouldn't think about going to college here.

WITHERSPOON: It all comes down to being close to home. When you grow up in a small community, it's so tight knit, you know, everyone, there's no way to not know everyone. And it's a lot easier to get a kid to go to school an hour away than it is to get them to move across the country. But they're not going to do that if the school an hour away provides nothing new for them or nothing interesting. Because school does cost money and if you're coming from a situation where maybe you're not the most financially privileged, you're not going to spend money on a school that doesn't even offer a program you like, that's a waste of money.

CHAKRABARTI: Emporia State University was founded in 1863. It is the third oldest university in Kansas. Times have been tough more recently. Enrollment has dropped 7% in the last five years. Take online students out of the mix and the enrollment decline jumps to 29%. Public funding has also been declining. From 2008 to 2018, the state of Kansas reduced its per student funding of colleges and universities by 22%, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. Emporia State cut almost $9 million out of its budget in the past five years, but it still faced a $5.6 million deficit last academic year.

Adia says her fellow students, especially the younger ones, can see the writing on the wall.

WITHERSPOON: A lot of the people I know who have said like, "Oh, I'll transfer to a bigger school." They end up kind of stopped in their tracks because that school doesn't offer flat rate tuition and the tuition is three times as much. And so I know for me personally, I think it definitely feels like we're kind of stuck here now. Cause if you can't afford three times this rate, which most students can't. You kind of just have to deal with it and you just have to stay here.

CHAKRABARTI: Adia Witherspoon, a senior at Emporia State University in Kansas. She will be graduating with that earth sciences degree in December, but no future student will be able to follow in her footsteps, as that program ends with her class. Her story first appeared in Jon Marcus’s series of stories about rural higher ed in the Hechinger Report.

So there is a major contraction going on in higher education across the country. But rural colleges and the students they serve may be feeling the squeeze the most.

When Adia says, “You just have to deal with it,” she’s saying that college may already be a reach for rural students. Options are limited in rural communities, where many want to stay, and those options are shrinking. Schools or larger universities in other parts of their state could be another choice, but often, distance and cost put those options also out of reach.

So, what is going on here? Why are rural colleges being forced to close, consolidate or slash programs such as Emporia State had to do? And what impact does losing those colleges have on rural communities and the nation as a whole?

Andrew Koricich joins us. He’s the Executive Director at the Alliance for Research on Regional Colleges. He's also an associate professor of Higher Education at Appalachian State University.

And he joins us from Boone, North Carolina. Professor Koricich, welcome to On Point.

ANDREW KORICICH: Hi Meghna. Thanks for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: How would you describe the state of change in rural colleges and universities between now and say 20 to 25 years ago?

KORICICH: So one of the things I think we've seen for rural colleges is really a confluence of factors that have been building up for a long time that are about investment from the states into these colleges. That are about investing economically in rural places to keep college graduates local. And then we come to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it threw a lot of things into chaos for a lot of educational operations in the country, including high schools and colleges.

And once that happened, folks really started to see the challenges that rural students were facing. For a long time, internet connectivity had been a problem in rural areas, but it wasn't until the pandemic that people started to say, this is an issue. And I think that's what started to happen, is between funding and enrollment changes and then just this shock to the system with the pandemic, it pushed a lot of things to the forefront that had been very tentatively managed to that point.

CHAKRABARTI: I'd like to get some clarification on how much of a difference rural colleges and universities are seeing, say, versus their suburban or urban counterparts. Because as I mentioned earlier, there is a kind of contraction going on across higher ed in the entire nation. And in some places, schools are closing outright because there was an oversaturation of higher education institutions in those locations.

But would you say that rural colleges and universities are faring a similar challenge to those in other places or a greater challenge?

KORICICH: I think it's a different challenge. I think, in rural areas there's not so much of an issue of oversaturation of colleges. It's very much the opposite, that the local college is often the only college. And so it really puts a lot of responsibility on that college to serve a lot of needs in the community.

Which is very different from being in a more populated area where you may have half a dozen colleges within a commutable distance. I think the other challenge that comes up for rural colleges that's just different is being more geographically isolated.

In more urban areas you can attract a lot of people from a lot of different places because of the amenities that a large city may be able to offer. Campuses that offer a wide range of services, and majors, and that you have public transit and the like, that make it really easy to access those things.

For rural colleges, they're really dependent upon their local region and their local regions' demand for higher education and the value they see in their local college. And whenever you're in that situation, the population changes of your region are going to inherently affect your enrollment. For these colleges that are in regions that are losing population, because they're so localized in the students they serve, it's really hard for those colleges to grow enrollment in light of that.