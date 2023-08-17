Former President Donald Trump faces racketeering charges in Georgia for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

From violations against Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act to the “fake electors” scheme, how does this indictment compare to the previous allegations?

“His unlawful aim was to deprive Georgians of their right to have their vote counted. And that’s really what this fundamentally is about," political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis says.

Today, On Point: Inside Georgia’s indictment of Donald Trump.

Guests

Anthony Michael Kreis, assistant professor and political scientist at Georgia State University College of Law with expertise in constitutional law.

Chris Timmons, trial attorney at Knowles Gallant Timmons. He served as a Georgia prosecutor for over 17 years in DeKalb and Cobb Counties.