Inside Israel's ongoing battle for its own democracy

Long after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu succeeded in passing his massive judicial reform law, hundreds of thousands of Israelis are still protesting what they see as a threat to Israeli democracy, and their personal freedom.

"We have a liberal awakening that we never witnessed in Israel's history," says Nadav Tamir. "People who were always indifferent woke up and they're demonstrating in the streets for 34 weeks, which is unheard of."

Dahlia Scheindlin says one of the big fears is whether there will be violence.

"Every small scuffle between protestors and police raise is the fear that violence will spread. Nobody's been killed, thank God, but all of these things put everybody very on edge," Scheindlin says.

But some Israelis see cause for hope.

"In the U.S. you needed a civil war in order to save you from slavery. I think in Israel it can happen without a civil war," Tamir says.

Today, On Point: The latest on Israel's battle for its own democracy.

Guest

Nadav Tamir, Executive Director of J Street Israel. Former diplomat who served under three foreign ministers.

Also Featured

Dahlia Scheindlin, Public opinion researcher and international political strategist. Columnist at Haaretz. Author of The Crooked Timber of Democracy in Israel: Promise Unfulfilled.

Sally Abed, Political activist and leader at Standing Together, the largest Jewish-Arab grassroots movement in Israel.

Josh Drill, American Israeli who served as a platoon commander in the Israel Defense Forces, now a spokesperson for the pro-democracy protest movement.