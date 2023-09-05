Why Americans feel pessimistic about their economic future

Very few Americans say they’re better off financially this year than they were last year, according to a large new survey. And they're feeling that way despite indicators that say the economy is on the up.

According to that poll, only 13% of people said they're better off this year. Almost 90%, across income brackets, across the country, and across political views are pessimistic. Americans are saying something that must be heard. But what is it?

Today, On Point: Behind the pessimism Americans have about their own financial lives.

Guests

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for the Washington Post. Author of “What to Do with Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide." Her column “The Color of Money” is syndicated in newspapers across the country.

Heather Long, economic columnist at the Washington Post.

