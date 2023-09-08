WBUR
Can the Korean Armistice Agreement serve as a model for peace in Ukraine?

47:29
September 08, 2023
The original English copy of the armistice agreement that halted the Korean War is displayed on the North Korean side of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on August 24, 2018 in Kaesong, North Korea. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
Observers around the world are increasingly asking whether the conflict in Ukraine has reached a stalemate.

More than 70 years ago, the Korean War was on a similar path.

“Both sides couldn’t really break the stalemate. And the United States fought fairly well there and really prevented the Chinese and the North Koreans from gaining any more ground," Carter Malkasian says. "But it wasn’t possible to make ground to win the war decisively.”

So, what can the Korean Armistice agreement teach us about achieving peace in Ukraine today?

Today, On Point: Can the Korean Armistice Agreement serve as a model for peace in Ukraine?

Guests

Carter Malkasian, chair of the Department of Defense Analysis at the Naval Postgraduate School. Author of "The Korean War: 1950–1953."

Jong Eun Lee, assistant professor of political science at North Greenville University.

Jonathan Chang Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

