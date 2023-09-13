How to save child care in the face of a massive funding loss

$24 billion of pandemic-era funding for a specific American need is about to expire. The money was earmarked to support the costs of child care.

"3.2 million children could lose their child care as a result of this money going away," says Julie Kashen, director for women’s economic justice at The Century Foundation.

Almost every child care provider in the country says this is going to hit them, their workers, and families hard. Some will have to shut their doors. Others will take fewer kids. Corrine Hendrickson in Wisconsin says the only way she'll be able to stay open is by raising her rates.

"In June, I raised my rates 20% ... They'll be going up again another $30 in February when the rest of the funding dries up. So in a year, I will have raised my rates about $60 a week per kid," Hendrickson says.

Today, On Point: How to save child care, the people who provide it, and the families who rely on it.

Guests

Julie Kashen, senior fellow and director for women’s economic justice at The Century Foundation, a national independent think tank. Coauthor of the report Child Care Cliff: 3.2 Million Children Likely to Lose Spots with End of Federal Funds.

Also Featured

Corrine Hendrickson, Operates Corrine's Little Explorers Daycare in New Glarus, Wisconsin.

Linda Smith, Director of the Early Childhood Initiative at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Joanna, Child care worker in Georgia.

Michelle Meywes, Mother of two in child care in Los Angeles, California.