How HGTV is transforming our homes — and us

47:06
September 14, 2023
Signage is seen during the HGTV's &quot;Ugliest House in America&quot; For Your Emmy Consideration Event at Saban Media Center on April 28, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for HGTV)
HGTV is a channel for dramatic remodels and dreamy properties.

But is HGTV popularizing cookie cutter design over regional character across America?

Today, On Point: How HGTV is transforming our homes — and us.

Guests

Alicia Hylton-Daniel, founder, interior designer and general contractor at Hylton Daniel Design + Construction. Worked on two episodes of HGTV’s “Love It or List It.”

Annetta Grant, assistant professor of Markets, Innovation and Design at Bucknell University.

Also Featured

Channing Kelly, realtor and broker at Ida Kelly Realtors in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Russell Morash, creator and former executive producer and director of the home renovation TV program This Old House.

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

