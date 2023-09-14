HGTV is a channel for dramatic remodels and dreamy properties.

But is HGTV popularizing cookie cutter design over regional character across America?

Today, On Point: How HGTV is transforming our homes — and us.

Guests

Alicia Hylton-Daniel, founder, interior designer and general contractor at Hylton Daniel Design + Construction. Worked on two episodes of HGTV’s “Love It or List It.”

Annetta Grant, assistant professor of Markets, Innovation and Design at Bucknell University.

Also Featured

Channing Kelly, realtor and broker at Ida Kelly Realtors in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Russell Morash, creator and former executive producer and director of the home renovation TV program This Old House.