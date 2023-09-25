Who owns the moon owns the future

Ice and minerals on the Moon could help humanity travel to space’s distant planets and asteroids.

Now, entrepreneurs and experts say lunar resources could speed future space travel and change life on earth.

"Helium-3 on the moon is worth $4 billion per ton. It's the most valuable thing in space," Gerald Kulcinski, professor emeritus of nuclear engineering at the University of Wisconsin and former director of the Fusion Technology Institute, says.

But which countries, which companies, would get the right to extract those resources?

Today, On Point: Who owns the Moon?

Guests

Michelle Hanlon, executive director of the Center for Air and Space Law at the University of Mississippi School of Law. Editor-in-chief of the Journal of Space Law. Co-founder and president of For All Moonkind, a nonprofit focused on protecting human cultural heritage in outer space.

Also Featured:

Ben Bussey, chief scientist at Intuitive Machines, an American lunar services company working on three missions that will deliver NASA and commercial payloads into orbit.

Jekan Thanga, associate professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering at the University of Arizona. Head of the Space and Terrestrial Robotic Exploration Laboratory and the NASA-supported ASTEROIDS laboratory.

Gerald Kulcinski, professor emeritus of nuclear engineering at the University of Wisconsin and former director of the Fusion Technology Institute.

Joanne Yao, senior lecturer in international relations at Queen Mary University in London.