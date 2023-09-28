WBUR
PEPFAR: The anti-AIDS program that changed the world now under threat

September 28, 2023
High angle photograph of Amanda McNulty, a NCHHSTP staff member, in a laboratory setting, holding an electrophoresis plate for DNA separation over the UVP imaging System, in an effort to examine HIV resistance to antiretroviral drugs, in people from PEPFAR (President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief) countries, 2007. Image courtesy CDC/Hsi Liu. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Twenty years ago, President George W. Bush launched a massive public health initiative – known as PEPFAR.

Some health workers in Africa say the results have been miraculous.

"PEPFAR is equal to the United States. People know you say PEPFAR, people know PEPFAR is USA," Nkatha Njeru, CEO of the Africa Christian Health Associations Platform, says. "So it's been a very good thing that the Americans have done."

Now, a small group in Congress wants to kill the plan.

Today, On Point: Why one of the most successful public health programs is in peril.

Guests

Nkatha Njeru, CEO of the Africa Christian Health Associations Platform, an umbrella group which serves Christian Health Associations and Church Health Networks in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Shepherd Smith, co-founder of Children’s AIDS Fund International. Co-author of the forthcoming book "A Journey of Faith."

Sarah Owermohle, Washington correspondent at the health and medical news website STAT.

Also Featured

Dr. Mark Dybuk, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator during the Bush Admin.

This program aired on September 28, 2023.

Stefano Kotsonis Senior Producer, On Point
Stefano Kotsonis is a senior producer for WBUR's On Point.

Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

